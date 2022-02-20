ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson baseball unable to partake in tradition Sunday

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwUGX_0eK8J9eF00

Clemson’s baseball program was without one of its Sunday Sweep traditions at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

After taking the first two games of the season’s opening series against Indiana, fans might have expected the Tigers to break out their white baseball caps, which indicates that they are going for a sweep.

The Clemson Insider has learned that those white hats have yet to arrive from Nike, in addition to some custom catching gear.

Instead, Clemson opted to go with its purple practice hats with an orange bill for Sunday’s game. Those hats have been working for the Tigers so far, as they have outscored the Hoosiers 28-4 in the season’s first two games.

The hats in question should be in sooner than later, though, hopefully in time for when the Tigers go for their next sweep.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0eK8J9eF00 ur part to help.  #SaveNicks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Caps#White Hats#College Baseball#Tigers#Hoosiers#Clemson Variety Frame
The Clemson Insider

The latest on Hall's injury

Two days after PJ Hall went down with a foot injury that forced him to miss most of Clemson's most recent game, Clemson coach Brad Brownell gave an update on the Tigers' leading scorer. "The X-ray was negative, (...)
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy