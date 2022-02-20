ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Billions’: Sakina Jaffrey Joins Showtime Drama As Series Regular

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 2 days ago
SPOILER ALERT: This post includes spoilers for the latest episode of Billions .

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime ’s Billions has added House of Cards alumna Sakina Jaffrey to the drama as a series regular. She will appear opposite stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff.

In Season 6 of Billions , the dust of Season 5 clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive.

Jaffrey plays Daevisha ‘Dave’ Mahar, a dogged defense attorney at a white-shoe firm, who goes up against NYAG Chuck Rhoades on a case and sways him to draft her into his cause. Will the former courtroom foes find a common enemy in billionaire Mike Prince?

Billions, which recently was renewed for Season 7, also features Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn and Daniel Breaker.

The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Jaffrey most recently appeared in Snowpiercer , Little Voice and Defending Jacob . She is repped by Greene Talent.

