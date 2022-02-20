San Francisco Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Teen Girl Found in SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl who died of a possible overdose early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department released details about the investigation on Sunday.

On Friday at approximately 6:33 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station were called to the 600 block of Minna Street to assist paramedics with a possible drug overdose. Arriving officers met with medics on scene who declared the victim deceased.

Police said the victim was a 16-year-old female. The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious, leading to an investigation led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police did not provide any possible suspect information. No arrests have been made and the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.