Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton went on offense against a fusillade of attacks from Donald Trump and his defenders among rightward talk hosts and media outlets, as she took aim specifically at Fox News. “Fox leads the charge in their accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said in a speech before New York state Democrats. “And as an aside, they are getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.” Last week, John Durham, the special counsel who has been investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, raised some new allegations...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO