The 2022 Oscars are around the corner and James Bond’s No Time To Die is anything but short on award nominations. No Time To Die marks the 25th film in the James Bond series. It is also the last Bond film starring Daniel Craig. The motion picture received positive reviews after its debut on October 8, 2021. Predictions are rolling in for this year’s most renowned film awards. Luckily, it looks like No Time To Die has a good chance of coming out on top after receiving multiple nominations for Best Sound, Best Visual, and Best Original Song.

