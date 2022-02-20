Researchers discover snake nearly 8 feet long in south Georgia

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Biologists found a massive eastern indigo snake in south Georgia, one of the longest snakes discovered in the state in years.

The snake, found by wildlife biologists at Fort Stewart in south Georgia, measured 7 feet and 7 inches long.

» RELATED: 6 venomous snakes to watch out for in Georgia

Indigo snakes are the longest snake found in the U.S and are nonvenomous. The longest one ever recorded was 9.2 feet long, but scientists said the one found in Georgia is still a noteworthy size. The average indigo snake is from 5 to 7 feet long.

Indigo snakes are federally threatened in Georgia due to habitat loss and persecution by humans. According to the Georgia Southern University Department of Biology, the snakes are now restricted to southern Georgia and Florida, though they are being reintroduced in Alabama.

“The eastern indigo snake is undoubtedly one of the most magnificent animals in our region,” researchers wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is the longest Indigo snake found in Georgia in recent years, according to the Facebook post.

“Wow a monster,” Facebook user Brian Stertz wrote in the comments.

©2022 Cox Media Group