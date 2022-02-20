ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Researchers discover snake nearly 8 feet long in south Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Krf3n_0eK8IGdS00

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Biologists found a massive eastern indigo snake in south Georgia, one of the longest snakes discovered in the state in years.

The snake, found by wildlife biologists at Fort Stewart in south Georgia, measured 7 feet and 7 inches long.

» RELATED: 6 venomous snakes to watch out for in Georgia

Indigo snakes are the longest snake found in the U.S and are nonvenomous. The longest one ever recorded was 9.2 feet long, but scientists said the one found in Georgia is still a noteworthy size. The average indigo snake is from 5 to 7 feet long.

Indigo snakes are federally threatened in Georgia due to habitat loss and persecution by humans. According to the Georgia Southern University Department of Biology, the snakes are now restricted to southern Georgia and Florida, though they are being reintroduced in Alabama.

“The eastern indigo snake is undoubtedly one of the most magnificent animals in our region,” researchers wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is the longest Indigo snake found in Georgia in recent years, according to the Facebook post.

“Wow a monster,” Facebook user Brian Stertz wrote in the comments.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Fort Stewart, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy