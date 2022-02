In an electric atmosphere, Cullman used an explosive second-half surge to blow by Scottsboro 75-58 to earn their trip to the Final Four in Birmingham. Scottsboro came out of the gate firing, hitting five 3’s to help build an early 17-10 lead, but just like in the previous region game, Cullman’s defense picked up and shut Wildcats down as they climbed back to just down one to end the quarter thanks to made free throws. The Bearcats were able to convert 10 of 12 in the half.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO