Public Health

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas show due to COVID-19

By Jasmine Cooper
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyyN1_0eK8HnbW00

( NewsNation Now ) — Justin Bieber fans will just have to wait a bit longer to see the pop icon perform in the neon capital of the world.

On Saturday, the Justice World Tour announced that its Las Vegas show, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has been rescheduled citing positive COVID tests in his touring crew.

The performance was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Refunds are being made at the point of purchase, according to a statement on Twitter.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,” the statement reads. “The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The 52-city tour, which was scheduled to begin in March 2020, has been postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ , a rep. for Bieber said the singer found out he had COVID-19 on Saturday, but he is doing OK.

It’s unclear when Bieber contracted the virus or if the other show dates will be postponed as a result.

