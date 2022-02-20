ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO chief: ‘Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVNKe_0eK8Gu9400

( The Hill ) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday said “Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine,” pointing to Moscow’s troop buildup on the Ukrainian border and the continuation of military exercises in the region.

“Last week, actually, Russia said that they will step back — Russia’s stepping up with more troops and higher and even closer to the to the Ukrainian border,” Stoltenberg said during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“And also the fact that this exercise they said should end today will now continue. So all of this fits into the picture that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine,” he added, referring to joint Russian drills with Belarus.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Asked by moderator Margaret Brennan if Russian President Vladimir Putin overseeing some strategic nuclear exercises over the weekend was an attempt to intimidate NATO, Stoltenberg said “it is a way for them to demonstrate all the capabilities they have.”

“This is a regular exercise but it was planned for last fall, and now it happens in the midst of this significant Russian military buildup in and around Ukraine with the largest concentration of the combat troops we’ve seen in Europe since the end of the Cold War,” he said.

Stoltenberg’s comments come after President Biden on Friday said he is “convinced” that Putin has “made the decision” to invade Ukraine. Biden did, however, emphasize that a diplomatic path forward remains open if Putin decides to de-escalate.

One of Russia’s demands amid the increased tensions is that the U.S. and NATO prohibit Ukraine from joining the military alliance. The U.S. and allied nations, however, have said such a request is a nonstarter.

Stoltenberg said on Sunday that a timeline of Ukraine joining NATO does not exist, emphasizing that the member nations will determine the path forward.

“We’re not set any timeline for that, but NATO allies have been very clear that it is for the Ukraine and 30 NATO allies to decide on membership, not Russia,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Margaret Brennan
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Cbs#Russian
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy