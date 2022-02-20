ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Clark Bishop: Placed on waivers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bishop landed on waivers Sunday, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. Bishop has...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Drew O'Connor activated from long-term injured reserve

The Penguins activated rookie forward Drew O’Connor from injured reserve on Monday. O’Connor has been sidelined since reportedly suffering a collapsed lung Jan. 15. Despite the ailment, O’Connor has been a regular presence in practices for several weeks. In 22 games this season, O’Connor has five points...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Carter Hutton: On waivers

Hutton (ankle) was placed on waivers Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Per NHL rules, Hutton was activated off injured reserve prior to being placed on waivers and has recovered from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since Oct. 26. If the 36-year-old clears waivers, he will likely be sent to AHL Tucson.
NHL
Clark Bishop
Yardbarker

Top 30 NHL trade-deadline targets: Sabres' Olofsson on deck

Exactly four weeks remain until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Ranked by a blend of impact and likeliness of a deal with the insight and intel from team and league sources, here are four new names in play with four weeks to go:
NHL
NHL

Chara ties Chelios for games played by defenseman, Islanders top Kraken

SEATTLE -- Zdeno Chara tied the record for most NHL games played by a defenseman and Zach Parise had two goals and an assist for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Chara played his 1,651st NHL game, tying...
NHL
NHL

Barzal Returns to Seattle

Mathew Barzal shares memories and first impressions in his return to Seattle. The New York Islanders' first-ever game in Seattle will also serve as a bit of a homecoming for Mathew Barzal, who played four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2013-17. Barzal, who...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL
New York Post

Nils Lundkvist, Vitali Kravtsov top list of players Rangers could deal as deadline approaches

Sign up here to get Inside the Rangers delivered to your inbox each Tuesday morning. With the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline steadily approaching, the Rangers are expected to be buyers. Reinforcements are needed if the Rangers hope to succeed in the playoffs, and the organization has an enticing pool of young players and prospects who are sure to have general managers around the league checking in with team president Chris Drury.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets move Cole Perfetti to IR with upper-body injury

The Winnipeg Jets announced three injury-related transactions Monday, including activating both Nathan Beaulieu and the recently claimed Adam Brooks from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Cole Perfetti has been moved to IR after suffering an upper-body injury last week against the Seattle Kraken. Getting Beaulieu back explains...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ryan Dzingel among players placed on waivers

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Dzingel, Ottawa Senators forward Clark Bishop and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton were all placed on waivers Sunday, per TSN’s Chris Johnston. Dzingel’s placement is certainly somewhat unexpected, considering the team acquired him Saturday night via trade from the Arizona Coyotes. However, as a...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Senators 4, Wild 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's defeat Tuesday night in Ottawa. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 4-3 loss against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario on Tuesday night:. 1. Two more for 22. On 2/22/22, it was fitting that the Wild's No....
NHL
NHL

Panarin, Strome help Rangers edge Senators

OTTAWA -- Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist for the New York Rangers in a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. "We come to the game, every game, expecting that we have the ability to get two points," Strome said. "I thought tonight was a good example of that. I thought everyone did what we needed to do to win. Some gutsy efforts."
NHL

