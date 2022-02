The last time there was no incumbent in the race for mayor, in 2004, there was a turnout of 136,000 voters. Yesterday’s election had less than 62,000 votes, below even the 2016 race, pitting incumbent Tom Barrett, whom everyone knew would win, against Joe Davis and Bob Donovan, and which still attracted 66,000 voters. City election officials were expecting at least 100,000 voters. This had to be a huge disappointment to the challengers to Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who won even more easily than expected. Beyond that were many other winners and losers:

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO