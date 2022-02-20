What’s the next BMW to explode in price?

The majority of turbocharged four-cylinder engines on the market are designed with forced induction to improve fuel economy, not necessarily for high power outputs. However, when automakers want to build a "hot" version of a car, they don't have to add a turbo. Engineers can either replace or tune it as well as work on the block and the electronic control unit. As a result, we are seeing the fastest four-cylinder engines in automotive history right now with specs that can embarrass supercars of yesteryear. These are the fastest four-cylinder-powered cars for 2022 if you care about getting off the line quickly and up to 60 mph, even if it's accompanied by a rather average exhaust note.

CARS ・ 23 DAYS AGO