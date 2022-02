Dining solo is an underrated joy. It’s a chance to connect with oneself and be present in the moment. It’s also a chance to indulge without worry about judgment from fellow dining companions. The trick is to find those restaurants and bars where sitting alone isn’t just OK, it’s embraced. Whether whiling away on snacks and drinks while chatting with the bartender, cozying up in a quiet diner with a good book, treating yourself to a beautifully-plated meal in a hard-to-book restaurant, or slurping noodles guilt-free, metro Detroit has many options for ensuring an enjoyable meal in the company of one.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO