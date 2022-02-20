ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Aroostook County’s Teams, Refs & More from Saturday in Bangor!

By Jeff Clockedile
 2 days ago
The Maine High School basketball tournament for Aroostook County teams, fans, and referees was busy on Saturday. Aroostook County was well represented with 7...

Southern Aroostook Rolls Over Katahdin; Recap, Scoring & Pictures

The second game of the day in Bangor on Monday featured a pair of familiar foes with the #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors taking on the #7 Katahdin Cougars in Class D North boys. Southern Aroostook had an impressive regular season finishing with a 16-1 record with their only loss coming to Class C North #1 seed the Fort Kent Warriors, a game decided by 3 points. Katahdin finished 9-9 and defeated Washburn in the preliminary round.
BANGOR, ME
Pelletier & Reed Show Us The Right Way After The Buzzer; Watch!

The Wisdom and Bangor Christian boys' teams played a classic tournament game that went down to the final seconds, ultimately ending in a Wisdom victory. In a night of many incredible moments there were a few moments at the end that not everyone noticed immediately. To back it up just...
BANGOR, ME
Daigle & Delisle Lead Fort Kent Over Calais; Full Reap & More

The #1 Fort Kent Warriors were ready to hit the floor at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday afternoon against the #8 Calais Blue Devils. Fort Kent cruised by Central Aroostook in the preliminary round last week, and the Calais got to Bangor by defeating the Hodgdon Hawks in the 8/9 matchup played on the Blue Devils home court.
FORT KENT, ME
Lily Roy’s 30 Points Lifts Wisdom Over Katahdin; Recap & Pics

The last game of the day on Saturday at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was Class D North girls' matchup between #2 Wisdom Pioneers and #7 Katahdin Cougars. Katahdin defeated Jonesport-Beals in the preliminary round after a regular season record of 8-9. Wisdom came to Bangor riding a 15-game winning streak, after their only loss on the regular season on opening night to Class C rival Fort Kent. Wisdom took both regular season contests against Katahdin beating them by 11 points in December and by 4 points on February 5.
BANGOR, ME
Presque Isle Summer Events to be Marketed Around Maine

Great news if you’re planning events in Presque Isle, Maine. The Star City Committee will help promote the event on their website and in publications in Bangor and Portland “including but not limited to Bangor Metro magazine, Bangor Daily News, The Portland Sunday newspaper, The Star-Herald, The County, and more.” This is an opportunity to get the word out to people in the central and southern parts of the state.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
