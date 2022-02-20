OKC Thunder quotes: LeBron James says Josh Giddey plays beautiful basketball

During All-Star weekend pressers, Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey and sung high praises for the 19-year-old.

“”He is really, really, really good. He has a great pace about the game. Great vision. I’ve always loved pass-first guards who can see plays happen before they happen,” said James. “Josh is one of those kids who can definitely see the game a lot quicker than a lot of guys out on the floor, and he has shown it. I think he has three straight triple-doubles and playing beautiful basketball.”

It must be a little surreal for Giddey to hear James praise him. He’s arguably the greatest player of all time and Giddey spent his childhood watching James in his prime.

Giddey had a tremendous showing for All-Star weekend as he was one of the better players in both the Rising Stars and Skills Challenges.

Giddey has had a great season so far with three consecutive Rookie of the Month awards along with totaling four triple-doubles. In 53 games, Giddey has averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.