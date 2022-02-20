ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder quotes: LeBron James says Josh Giddey plays beautiful basketball

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
During All-Star weekend pressers, Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey and sung high praises for the 19-year-old.

“”He is really, really, really good. He has a great pace about the game. Great vision. I’ve always loved pass-first guards who can see plays happen before they happen,” said James. “Josh is one of those kids who can definitely see the game a lot quicker than a lot of guys out on the floor, and he has shown it. I think he has three straight triple-doubles and playing beautiful basketball.”

It must be a little surreal for Giddey to hear James praise him. He’s arguably the greatest player of all time and Giddey spent his childhood watching James in his prime.

Giddey had a tremendous showing for All-Star weekend as he was one of the better players in both the Rising Stars and Skills Challenges.

Giddey has had a great season so far with three consecutive Rookie of the Month awards along with totaling four triple-doubles. In 53 games, Giddey has averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Get Cozy During NBA All-Star Game Date Night

Watch: Adele Wants to Have a BABY With Rich Paul Next Year?!. Adele looked more smitten than ever with boyfriend and sports agent Rich Paul at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 20. The two, who have been dating since last summer, were photographed looking cozy while sitting together...
NBA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

WATCH: Michael Jordan Wholesome NBA All-Star Moment with Luka Docnic

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.
NBA
The Spun

Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem. Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media. Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

