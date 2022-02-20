ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Cold couldn't keep crowds from jammin' out at the dam

By David Blanchette For The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308UYp_0eK8Cxw500
Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resorces Specialist Kasey Norris helps a young Ice Jam visitor locate a nearby eagle nest. The first ever Ice Jam at the Dam event brought out visitors on a bright, but cold, Saturday. (David Blanchette)

ALTON — They were jammin’ out at the dam on Saturday as a new event highlighted the winter experiences that can be had along the Mississippi River.

The first ever Ice Jam at the Dam, held at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, featured live music, lock and dam tours, eagle viewing, live animal programs by Treehouse Wildlife Center, Park Ranger campfire programs, education booths, winter-themed movies, and refreshments including hot chocolate, chili, s’mores and a brand new seasonal beer.

Jennifer Mulholland from Wood River was there with her husband and 2-year-old daughter.

“You think you know things about the place where you grew up, but you can learn so many different new things here,” Mulholland said. “We’ve never been out here before and the sun was out, so we thought we’d check it out.”

Mulholland said the weather for the primarily outdoor event was cold, but the experience was worth it.

“We just had a juvenile bald eagle fly over; they don’t get their coloring until they are about 4 years old we learned,” Mulholland said. “We also learned that ducks fly up to 800 miles per day.”

St. Louis resident Donna Price brought several of her family members to the Ice Jam.

“They are really enjoying themselves,” Price said. “My daughter was the one who brought us out here, and we are experiencing so many things.”

Kristin Livingston of Webster Groves explored the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site’s White Pirogue with her 6-year-old daughter Elle.

“We just came over for a little girls’ trip and stumbled upon this event," she said. "It's a great experience.

"We learned that the Lewis and Clark expedition carried a lot of salted meat, and my daughter said she would have eaten broccoli instead if it was her choice.”

Ice Jam organizers took the event previously known as Masters of the Sky and rebranded it, according to Kasey Norris, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers natural resources specialist.

“We took it a different direction and did Ice Jam to tie in a little bit more of the navigation,” Norris said. “People love the eagles; they are a huge draw. But we have lock and dam tours today and that’s always a hit with folks.

“It gives people the opportunity to learn a little bit about us," Norris said. "You drive up and down past this lock all of the time and people really don’t get to see the workings of it. It’s very informative, kind of a different perspective.”

Proceeds from Ice Jam at the Dam help fund the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, the nonprofit organization that supports the National Great Rivers Museum as well as its educational programming.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Mardi Gras events set Saturday

Mardi Gras time has arrived in the Riverbend. Saturday marks the return of "Wordi Gras," Worden's 15th annual redneck take on Mardi Gras that has grown to attract bus groups and overnight campers to the village of about 1,000 people. The all-ages parade steps off at 3 p.m. complete with floats and plenty of beads. Granite City this year is also marking Mardi Gras with brand new events. The city's inaugural Mardi Gras parade is set for 1 p.m. followed by a Cajun Cookoff on Niedringhaus Avenue 2-5 p.m. with music by the American Originals. Kids can play games in Alligator Alley, guests can shop at local vendors, and a local bar crawl is planned 5-10 p.m.
WORDEN, IL
The Telegraph

Flood chances low this spring

ALTON - Limited chances of flooding are forecast for the Mississippi River this spring in the St. Louis region. The Spring Flood and Water Resources Outlook states there are near to below normal flood chances along the Mississippi River and its tributaries, as well as below normal flood chances along the Missouri River. The outlook covers the Mississippi River from above Canton, Missouri to above Cape Girardeau; the Illinois River from Beardstown to Grafton; and the Missouri River above Jefferson City Missouri to its confluence with the Mississippi River.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Conservatory to host mixed media artist

ALTON - The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway in Alton will host Artist Gray Finch with guest fashion designer Radcliffe Rad Thrifts as part of their Kooliverse Couture Night at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24. Gray Finch is a mixed media artist whose art work reflects Buddhism , Meditation and Eastern Philosophy. His work has been exhibited both regionally and Nationally. The art work brings a feeling of tranquility to the viewer. His body of work is a manifestation of an Alchemy process that is nuanced, poetic and mystical.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Underground Railroad tours resume in April

ALTON — Underground Railroad tours will resume in April in Alton. Tickets are now available for the two-hour Saturday guided shuttle tours are sponsored by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. The tours will run through November.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dam#Cold#The Melvin Price Locks#Treehouse Wildlife Center#The Ice Jam#White Pirogue
The Telegraph

Test your Yellowstone knowledge Wednesday

ALTON - The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Boulevard, in Alton will be hosting a Yellowstone Trivia night on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 6-9 p.m. A night of trivia celebrating four seasons of the popular Paramount series, Yellowstone. Prizes based on the show and feel free to dress yourself or your table up. Sign up your table of 4-8 people ($10/person) by messaging Chill Trivia Company on Facebook now before tables sell out.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Chili Chowdown returning to Alton

ALTON - The 36th Annual Chili Chowdown is set for Monday, March 7, at the Main Street United Methodist Church at 1400 Main St. in Alton. Hosted by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, the event was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year's event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. The $9 all-you-can-eat event includes chili, beverages and desserts. The secret Rotary chili recipe remains guarded by event chairman Dennis Wilson who says the recipe originated with the late Don Johnson, proprietor of DJ's Bar and Grill in Upper Alton. Members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will prepare and serve the chili.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Corps marks 150th year

John Badman|The Telegraph Alton Mayor David Goins, left, and Grafton Mayor Michael R. Morrow, center, joined U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District Commander Col. Kevin R. Golinghorst, right, in signing proclamations Tuesday celebrating the corps' 150th anniversary of managing the area's rivers, including the Mississippi. The brief event was held at the National Great Rivers Museum adjacent to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam 26 in Alton. The St. Louis District was established on Feb. 19, 1872 and now manages navigation on 300 miles of the Mississippi River including their operations and management of 495 miles of levees in Illinois alone. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Multiple projects keeps Riverbend filmmaker busy

ALTON - Granite City filmmaker Elle Mercurio-Cherrier, known for producing provocative public service announcements, as well as film,  recently shot in Alton, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.    Mercurio-Cherrier's  "God Help Us" has been nominated by the Women in Horror Film Fest in March in Philadelphia. She also recently produced a public service announcement with an anti-bullying message called "Wild Bears," which will show March 28 at Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Missouri, projected onto jumbo screens projectors. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs. "God Help Us" will make its debut at Jamestown Mall on April 2.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
City
Wood River, IL
The Telegraph

Cookie time returns for Riverbend Girl Scouts

ALTON — A delicious rite of passage greeted Riverbend shoppers on Saturday as local Girl Scouts held cookie sales at several area locations, selling Samoas and trading dollars for Do-Si-Dos as shoppers made off with their annual haul of the sweet scouting treats.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend rolls through winter woes

John Badman|The Telegraph Employees of Wissehr Electric work Friday morning to replace a traffic signal light downed in a weather related crash Thursday at the corner of Homer Adams Parkway and Alby Street in Alton. Thursday's rain turned into sleet and then snow through the late evening Thursday making for slippery roads. Several area schools dismissed early Thursday to avoid the worsening traffic conditions. With weather forecast at near 60 degrees Sunday through Tuesday, the slippery mess will likely be just a memory. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
133
Followers
61
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy