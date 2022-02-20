Cold couldn't keep crowds from jammin' out at the dam

Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resorces Specialist Kasey Norris helps a young Ice Jam visitor locate a nearby eagle nest. The first ever Ice Jam at the Dam event brought out visitors on a bright, but cold, Saturday. (David Blanchette)

ALTON — They were jammin’ out at the dam on Saturday as a new event highlighted the winter experiences that can be had along the Mississippi River.

The first ever Ice Jam at the Dam, held at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, featured live music, lock and dam tours, eagle viewing, live animal programs by Treehouse Wildlife Center, Park Ranger campfire programs, education booths, winter-themed movies, and refreshments including hot chocolate, chili, s’mores and a brand new seasonal beer.

Jennifer Mulholland from Wood River was there with her husband and 2-year-old daughter.

“You think you know things about the place where you grew up, but you can learn so many different new things here,” Mulholland said. “We’ve never been out here before and the sun was out, so we thought we’d check it out.”

Mulholland said the weather for the primarily outdoor event was cold, but the experience was worth it.

“We just had a juvenile bald eagle fly over; they don’t get their coloring until they are about 4 years old we learned,” Mulholland said. “We also learned that ducks fly up to 800 miles per day.”

St. Louis resident Donna Price brought several of her family members to the Ice Jam.

“They are really enjoying themselves,” Price said. “My daughter was the one who brought us out here, and we are experiencing so many things.”

Kristin Livingston of Webster Groves explored the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site’s White Pirogue with her 6-year-old daughter Elle.

“We just came over for a little girls’ trip and stumbled upon this event," she said. "It's a great experience.

"We learned that the Lewis and Clark expedition carried a lot of salted meat, and my daughter said she would have eaten broccoli instead if it was her choice.”

Ice Jam organizers took the event previously known as Masters of the Sky and rebranded it, according to Kasey Norris, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers natural resources specialist.

“We took it a different direction and did Ice Jam to tie in a little bit more of the navigation,” Norris said. “People love the eagles; they are a huge draw. But we have lock and dam tours today and that’s always a hit with folks.

“It gives people the opportunity to learn a little bit about us," Norris said. "You drive up and down past this lock all of the time and people really don’t get to see the workings of it. It’s very informative, kind of a different perspective.”

Proceeds from Ice Jam at the Dam help fund the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, the nonprofit organization that supports the National Great Rivers Museum as well as its educational programming.