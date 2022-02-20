Mary Droppinz Melds UK Garage & Techno On “Hot Pants”

When Dua Lipa’s second album, “Future Nostalgia,” came out in late March 2020, pandemic lockdowns were just starting to take hold, and the world was getting a little bit gray. A brightly hued capital-P Pop album, “Future Nostalgia” wound up being an ideal antidote to those early isolation days: Its blend of insistent beats, grabby hooks, and music-nerd Easter eggs (the INXS-nicked rhythms that hold up “Break My Heart,” the tinny winds swirling around “Love Again”), topped with Lipa’s supple yet grounded alto, made it ideal home-disco fodder, glitzy enough to transform even the most familiar space into a spotlight-flecked club.
