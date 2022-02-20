Norwegian Rapper, Ivan Ave, Is In ‘Mid Season’ Form On Latest EP

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things‘ endgame is within sight.
Netflix on Thursday announced that the supernatural phenomenon has been renewed for a fifth and final season, ahead of its long-delayed Season 4 premiere. (Speaking of the penultimate fourth season, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that it will be released in two parts — you can read more about that here).
“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” their statement reads. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to...
Comments / 0