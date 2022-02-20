Chinese New Year parade dragon named after Jasper Wu, boy killed by stray bullet on I880

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade is the largest celebration of its kind in the world, organizers say, with thousands of fans who lined up along Market Street Saturday night to witness dancers, tigers and floats ring in the lunar new year. KTVU is...
EL CERRITO, Calif. - An East Bay family is hoping to find their loved one who was reported missing after a walk Monday morning. The El Cerrito Police Department sent out a community alert for Kemani McAlpin, 29, who was last seen in the 500 block of Kearney Street. Authorities...
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - To many, he was affectionately known as "the Pie Guy." East Bay baker Francisco "Pancho" Aranda died last month at the age of 93, after enjoying a lifetime of whipping up countless pies and other delectable baked goods, a joy and passion he continued to share with those around him even after his life as a professional baker ended with his retirement.
SAN FRANCISCO - The Chinese New Year parade is one of the most spectacular in the world, in large part because of the creative floats that wind their way through the city. KTVU got a behind the scenes look at all the hard work that goes into taking those floats from an idea to reality.
