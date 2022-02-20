ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese New Year parade dragon named after Jasper Wu, boy killed by stray bullet on I880

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2022 roars back in style

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade is the largest celebration of its kind in the world, organizers say, with thousands of fans who lined up along Market Street Saturday night to witness dancers, tigers and floats ring in the lunar new year. KTVU is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Pie Guy' of East Bay passes away after decades of joyful baking

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - To many, he was affectionately known as "the Pie Guy." East Bay baker Francisco "Pancho" Aranda died last month at the age of 93, after enjoying a lifetime of whipping up countless pies and other delectable baked goods, a joy and passion he continued to share with those around him even after his life as a professional baker ended with his retirement.
SAN LORENZO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Behind the scenes look at Chinese New Year Parade floats

SAN FRANCISCO - The Chinese New Year parade is one of the most spectacular in the world, in large part because of the creative floats that wind their way through the city. KTVU got a behind the scenes look at all the hard work that goes into taking those floats from an idea to reality.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

