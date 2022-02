Anthony Pettis isn’t focused on a rematch with Jeremy Stephens, but he also won’t say no if that’s what the PFL wants. On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Stephens, who recently signed with the PFL, noted his interest in a rematch with Pettis. The two previously fought at UFC 138 with Pettis taking a split decision for the first victory of his UFC career. Unfortunately for Stephens, Pettis is more interested in rectifying some of his own losses, particularly the two he suffered last year as part of the PFL’s 2021 lightweight season.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO