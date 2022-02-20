ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods offers an idea on how to solve the distance debate

By Dan Rapaport
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Tiger Woods took his most definitive stance on the distance debate, saying on Saturday that he believes adding spin to the ball “would be advantageous for the game of golf.”. The comments came in an interview with CBS’ Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo...

