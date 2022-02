As we head into the official beginning of the offseason, now is the time we start looking at some of the college football prospects that will be sneaking into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback class will be interesting to watch where they could go, with a several teams needing to find their next quarterback. Wide receivers will be interesting all so, as there are numerous first-round talents in the class. Defense and offensive line should dominate the main portion of the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO