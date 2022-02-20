Lighthouse International Film Society to screen "One All The Way" and "The Automat"

(BRADLEY BEACH, NJ) -- Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, and Heidi Sirota, Chief Pet Officer of Nationwide, have joined Bradley Lab, a subsidary of the movie theatre development and management company, Cinema Lab, in their reopening of The Bradley (formerly The Showroom), it was announced by Luke Parker Bowles, Cinema Lab’s CEO. Bocco, a Bradley Beach resident, and Sirota, a Bradley Beach native, have joined the team to update the venue to create a community focused, technology-first movie going experience, featuring a slate of the latest studio films along with a thoughtfully curated selection of independent releases, film series and conversations with filmmakers that celebrate the diverse and proud culture of the Jersey Shore. The Bradley is expected to be open for business in late 2022.
