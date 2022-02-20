ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NJ

Lighthouse International Film Society to screen "One All The Way" and "The Automat"

(SURF CITY, NJ) -- The Lighthouse International Film Society will be screening One All the Way (a short film), and the feature length The Automat on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Surf City Firehouse. It will be a "Two Docs and a Dog Night". In other words, a double documentary...

