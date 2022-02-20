ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to financially plan before leaving your job

By Noelle Bellow
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZidq_0eK8BNdU00

(KRON) — A record 4.5 million people have quit their jobs just ahead of the holidays. That beat the previous record of 4.4 million, set the month prior, continuing a trend that’s been dubbed “The Big Quit”.

Many workers say they’re leaving their specific jobs or industries because they feel they’re underpaid and underappreciated. Others are citing burnout and a lack of growth opportunities.

While the “Great Resignation” sounds like employee subtraction, it most likely has more to do with low-wage workers switching jobs in industries that are raising wages. That makes some call it the Big Switch instead of the Big Quit.

Before you make that life-changing decision though — you’ll need to make sure your finances are in check. Sam Gaeta with Defined Financial Planning has some tips to help you prepare your finances before resigning.

Examine Your Monthly Cash Flow

  • You can reduce a lot of stress by knowing how much money you have coming in and how much is going out.
  • The best way to do this is by writing down all your expenses, including your utility payments, cell phone bills, groceries and entertainment.
  • Then compare those expenses against how much you make. If your expenses outweigh your income, you’re going to have to take a hard look at where you can cut.

Increase Your Emergency Savings

  • Don’t walk away from your job unless you have an emergency fund that can cover at least six to 12 months of living expenses.
  • An emergency fund is an account with money you can access at any time to cover unexpected expenses, like a medical bill, home repair or trip to the hospital.
  • Even if you save as little as $100 a month, you’re off to a good start.
  • The easiest way to consistently save for the unpredictable is by setting up automatic contributions from each paycheck to a retirement savings account or an emergency savings fund.

Evaluate Your Retirement Vesting Schedule

  • Depending on your job and how long you’ve been employed, you may be vested in a 401(k) plan.
  • It’s important you know how much of the match you would be eligible for if you left your job today.
  • If you have some time before you plan to leave, try to max it out. You can save up to $20,500 in your 401(k). If you’re over the age of 50, you have the opportunity to contribute an additional $6,500.
  • This ensures your retirement savings won’t fall behind if you are out of work for a while. Putting more money into the plan can also give you a sense of how well you can live with a smaller paycheck coming in.
  • People spend their lives raising families, building careers and throwing money into a bucket, but they don’t always understand how it works. We educate our clients on how their nest egg can last through proper retirement planning.

Don’t Take on More Debt

  • Use a debt worksheet to help you keep track of balances, due dates, minimum payments and interest rates.
  • Then, have a plan to tackle your debt. There are two general trains of thought when considering how to pay off debt:
    • Snowball – The first is the snowball method. Organize your debt by the amount you owe and tackle your smallest balance first. Then tackle your next smallest balance. Like a snowball rolling down a hill, this method helps you build momentum until all debts are paid.
    • Avalanche – Then there’s the debt avalanche. This method prioritizes paying off high-interest debt first.
  • With either method, concentrate on paying off one debt at a time while still making minimum payments on your other debts.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Planning#Retirement Savings#Emergency Fund#Burnout#The Big Switch#The Big Quit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
makeuseof.com

5 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Job

So much is tied to our jobs—our income, health benefits, community, and a good part of our self-esteem. So, if you have a job that isn't quite right, it may be tempting to stick it out just for the benefits. But, some benefits aren't worth the stress that follows...
JOBS
Kiplinger

Stimulus Check Money is Still Available…But You Must File a Tax Return to Get It

Remember all the excitement last March when a third round of stimulus checks was announced? An extra $1,400 in your pocket, plus $1,400 more for each dependent, was a big deal and made a huge difference for millions of Americans. But the thrill quickly turned to frustration and disappointment for people who didn't get a payment (including a "plus up" payment) or didn't get the full amount. If that's you, there's some good news. You may still be able to claim the third stimulus check money you deserve…but you'll have to file a 2021 tax return to get it.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

‘We’re terrified at what we’re seeing’: food banks tell of soaring demand

This time last year, Sarah (not her real name) was a regular donor to the food bank drop-off point outside her local Sainsbury’s. But in March 2021 she had to stop. Despite working full-time and being on universal credit, the mother of two has for the past few months had to rely on food banks. “I have gone from being an average working-class citizen to somebody who’s in poverty,” said the 44-year-old Londoner.
CHARITIES
Motley Fool

Are There Tax Deductions for Renters?

Here's what you need to know if you rent a home. Homeowners are privy to a host of tax deductions. While the same generally doesn't apply to renters, there's one benefit you may be eligible for. If you're self-employed and have a home office, you may be able to claim...
INCOME TAX
News 12

Millennial Money: A financial checklist to quit your job

Millions of people are quitting their jobs each month in what many have dubbed the “Great Resignation.”. Before you join the mass employment exodus, do a thorough scan of your financial situation. That means, of course, taking a hard look at your spending habits and any savings you’ve accumulated...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy