Ames, IA

Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old Iowa man died after being stabbed, and his roommate has been charged with first-degree murder.

Ames Police said Sunday that Maccarone Declements died after he was flown to a hospital Saturday with stab wounds in his upper torso. Officers were called to the home where the stabbing happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, and they found both Declements and the suspect there.

Police arrested Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames, after the stabbing. He was initially charged with attempted murder but the charge was upgraded after Declements died.

Police did not immediately release any additional details about what led to the stabbing.

