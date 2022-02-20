ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

More than 100K race fans pack into sold out Daytona 500

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The green flag is set to drop on the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Forty drivers are looking to score the trophy for the 500-mile race.

More than 100,000 people will be at this year’s sold-out Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher said the race sold out a month early for the first time in 14 years.

Last year’s cup champion Kyle Larson will lead the field to green, alongside Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman.

Denny Hamlin is one of the favorites to win Sunday’s race.

That’s because Hamlin has won three of the last six Daytona 500′s.

Many drivers are still searching for their first 500 victory.

Channel 9 has a crew at the “Great American Race” and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

