ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Should The Browns Consider Carson Wentz?

By Andy Webb
brownsnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not shocking to see the Cleveland Browns considering all their options at quarterback this offseason. The front office appears committed to Baker Mayfield, but things change quickly in the NFL. Also, general manager Andrew Berry mentioned that they plan to improve the team in any possible way....

www.brownsnation.com

Comments / 7

Related
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Fined For Super Bowl Behavior: Fans React

Two National Football League players were fined for their behavior during Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium last Sunday evening. This weekend, the National Football League announced that Vernon Hargreaves and Isaiah...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason. Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players. Wide receiver...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Commanders Predicted To Acquire Carson Wentz In Offseason

The Washington Commanders are one of the teams that will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. They made a half-hearted attempt to fix their issues under center bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick last offseason, but that move didn’t pan out. Fitzpatrick didn’t even make it through...
NFL
The Spun

Mitchell Trubisky Drawing Interest Ahead Of Free Agency

There aren’t many great options at quarterback for this year’s free agency period. However, there might be a few teams interested in Mitchell Trubisky. This past season, Trubisky was the backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. He had a chance to learn from Josh Allen, Brian Daboll and Ken Dorsey, while having the chance to evaluate the mistakes he made on the Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Brgridiron#Acl
News-Democrat

Why Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or Carson Wentz Makes No Sense for the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and Indianapolis Colts are all looking to make a change at quarterback this offseason. It just so happens that the Panthers have been rumored to be in the mix for both quarterbacks the 49ers and Colts are trying to replace: Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Apologizes For False Patrick Mahomes Rumor

An ex-NFL player is walking back a tweet reporting that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with his wife and brother, asking them to no longer attend games. Former player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger sent out a since-deleted tweet pushing that specific claim. Prompting a response from the QB himself.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
Fresno Bee

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy