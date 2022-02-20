ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jack Wilshere will NOT be highest-paid player at Danish club AGF as ex-Arsenal star’s new wages are revealed

By Sunni Upal
 2 days ago

JACK WILSHERE will NOT be the highest-paid player at his new Danish club AGF.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder will be on £5,000 a week BEFORE bonuses, having finally found a club since leaving Bournemouth last year.

Jack Wilshere has signed for Danish club AGF Credit: AGF

AGH's top earner is believed to be defender Frederik Tingager, 28, who earns around £6,700-per-week.

Meanwhile captain Patrick Mortensen, 32, is believed to take home £5,700-a-week.

Wilshere, 30, had been training with the Gunners while searching for a new club.

And Wilshere has found a new home in Denmark with AGF confirming the deal on Sunday.

Manager Stig Inge Bjornebye said: "He is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some combat training.

"It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey when he has fallen well into place."

Wilshere, who will wear No 10, added: "I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.

"I'm physically in really good shape and I feel fit, so now for me it's about getting into the squad and see if I can earn some playing time for the club and contribute to get some wins."

He continued: "Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club.

"It has now succeeded and it will be an exciting new challenge for me.

"I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period, and that opportunity AGF has offered me.

"I am very grateful for that and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward, says Jack Wilshere, who is now playing club football on the European continent for the first time.

Jack Grealish had been training with Arsenal as he searched for a new club Credit: AGF

