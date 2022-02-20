Lizard Lick Towing star Ron Shirley’s son Harley shared heartbreaking final post about ‘my rock’ before he was killed

THE slain son of a reality TV star shared a heartbreaking video describing a woman who appears to be his mom as his "rock" before he was killed.

Harley Shirley, 21, was fatally shot at a North Carolina gas station on Thursday after attending a memorial balloon release.

Harley went by Alex as well as the family nickname Big Shur Credit: Instagram/thealexshirley

The Shirley family is grieving for Alex on social media Credit: Instagram/ lexyyy_can_i

His father, Lizard Lick Towing reality TV star Ronnie Shirley, confirmed the death on Facebook.

In his last video to Instagram, Harkey was seen in a car with a woman at the wheel.

He smiled and joked with the woman in the short clip, which was posted with the caption "my rock" and a heart emoji.

As comments from mourning friends and fans roll in under Harley's posts, the family is grieving as well on social media — and in church.

On Sunday morning, Ronnie posted an Instagram picture of the crowd at his church's service with a caption saying that Harley, who went by Alex, could maybe "feel the moment."

The loving father said that Alex was one of the "funniest and tender-hearted" people he's ever known and went on to say: "In your passing you’re still making a [difference] making people smile and giving them a chance to come home - for eternity- the rest is up to them."

The tribute comes after Ronnie posted a video on Saturday where he tearfully talked about how his son was shot by a "coward."

This sentiment about Alex's killer was mirrored in a heartbreaking post by his sister Lexy Shirley on Facebook where she shared the details of the upcoming funeral arrangements.

"I can’t believe that a cowardly excuse of a human stole you from us," Lexy's post said. "I can’t even truly put into words how I feel; my heart is shattered, and I need one of your hugs now more than ever."

Ron also made a post on his Facebook page stating: "He’s at peace now - waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates- we will be there soon Big Shur - and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son."

Harley Shirley's uncle, Jason Shirley, spoke to WRAL News on Friday and stated that he was offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding Harley's death.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Ronnie posted a video tribute to his son on TikTok Credit: Instagram/tlizardlicktowin

Alex was found dead at a gas station on Thursday Credit: ABC 11

Alex was 21 at the time of his death Credit: Instagram/thealexshirley

