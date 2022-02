You see a bunch of legs wearing green socks, and you think no big deal. But let me tell you about these Green Socks! They're special!. These green socks were worn by the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team on Tuesday night, February 8th when they played the MDI Trojans at Bernard Parady Gymnasium. Now you're even more confused? You're wondering what are the Ellsworth Girls doing wearing green?

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO