‘That stat always embarrasses me’ – Harry Maguire admits Man Utd’s woeful set-piece record makes him wince

By Alex Cole
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OAC6_0eK88SjD00

HARRY MAGUIRE admitted it is 'embarrassing' that Manchester United went 139 corners without a goal.

The Red Devils captain nabbed the opener against Leeds on Sunday with a powerful header from a corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrqOr_0eK88SjD00
Captain Maguire finds the back of the net with a climbing header from a Shaw corner Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xYpE_0eK88SjD00
Maguire celebrates United's first goal from a corner in 140 attempts Credit: EPA

In a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road, United had FINALLY managed to score from a corner to end the streak.

Luke Shaw's inch-perfect cross presented the skipper the perfect opportunity to end the drought, as well as fire his team into a first half lead.

The 28-year-old lost his marker Diego Llorente and buried his header into the back of the net.

The last time Man Utd scored from a corner was April 2021 against Burnley.

Maguire winced when asked about the record after the win.

He said: "Embarrassing. Every time I see that stat I get embarrassed myself.

"I'm a big part in that set-piece routine and trying to score goals from corners.

"As a team, as a group, we've been no where near good enough.

"It's a big part of the game, and for sure if we score more from corners and set-plays, we'd be higher in the table.

"I know you can play all this pretty football, but set-plays are a massive part of the game and this season we've been nowhere near good enough."

