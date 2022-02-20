ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The return of the pre-season tours! After two years of being locked away restrictions are lifting and Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and more are already planning money-spinning trips away

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented Premier League clubs from heading on overseas tours for the past two summers. Instead, they had to ply their trade on home turf.

However, restrictions around the world are beginning to ease and some form of normality is returning to society. Therefore, trips abroad are back on the cards and Premier League clubs are wasting no time in organising their lucrative tours.

Tottenham have already confirmed their trip to South Korea, Liverpool are organising a tour to the Far East, Manchester United are looking to visit Australia and Arsenal want to reschedule their voyage to America.

So, with plenty of money-spinning tours on the horizon, Sportsmail have outlined when and where you can expect to see each Premier League outfit this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0L8q_0eK88RqU00
Pre-season trips abroad are back on the cards for the summer and Premier League clubs are wasting no time in organising their lucrative tours

Arsenal

Arsenal are planning on re-scheduling their tour to the United States of America. They were originally meant to embark on the trip in the summer of 2021 but cancelled their plans due to the pandemic.

Mikel Arteta's squad were set to head stateside to play against Inter Milan, Everton and Millionarios in the Florida Cup. However, an outbreak of Covid within the squad scuppered their plans.

Therefore, Stan Kroenke - who just won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams - is eager to reschedule the tour for the summer of 2022.

The tour will provide Kroenke - who has faced major criticism from supporters for what they view as his lack of engagement and investment - with the perfect opportunity to greet Arsenal's players and staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEfJk_0eK88RqU00
Arsenal are planning on re-scheduling their tour to the USA to the summer of 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1XHe_0eK88RqU00
The tour will provide Kroenke with the perfect opportunity to greet Arsenal's players and staff

Tottenham

Tottenham have confirmed that they will be heading to South Korea for their first pre-season tour since the coronavirus pandemic began. The North London club will use the trip to prepare for the 2022-2023 season.

The last time Tottenham flew aboard for a pre-season tour was in 2019 - when they went to Singapore and Shanghai to play against Juventus and Manchester United.

Spurs also took part in friendlies against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Germany during the summer of 2019, before heading home to face Inter Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwLzZ_0eK88RqU00
Antonio Conte's Tottenham side have confirmed that they will be heading to South Korea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mlet_0eK88RqU00
The North London club will use the trip aboard to prepare for the 2022-2023 season

Speaking about their preseason tour, Son said: 'I am extremely excited to be returning home to South Korea this summer alongside my Spurs team-mates — for most of whom this will be their first visit.

'I can't wait to see their reaction to the passionate Korean fans and the incredible atmosphere in what we are sure will be packed out stadiums for our matches.'

Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy added: 'We are delighted to be heading back out on tour after what has been such a challenging time for us all.

'Being able to take our team overseas during pre-season is always a key part of the preparation for any forthcoming season — I speak on behalf of all players and staff in saying we have missed being able to do so in recent years.

'A trip to Korea, in particular, is long overdue — we are well aware of the incredible support we have there, with many fans travelling to London to watch our matches in recent years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA6FQ_0eK88RqU00
Son says he is 'extremely excited to be returning home to South Korea' for the pre-season trip

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are said to be in talks with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United over two potential pre-season friendlies.

Their first fixture against Liverpool will reportedly take place in Singapore on the July 15. Following that, Palace will fly to Australia to face the Red Devils.

Palace are said to be keen to take part in the lucrative pre-season matches as they believe the fixtures will help raise the global profile of the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSDj4_0eK88RqU00
Crystal Palace are said to be in talks with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United over two potential pre-season friendlies. They will take place in Singapore and Australia

Liverpool

Liverpool are in talks with Manchester United and Crystal Palace over playing a series of friendlies in the Far East. According to The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Thailand and Singapore in July to take on their Premier League counterparts.

Contracts are yet to be signed for the games in Asia but, as it stands, the plan is to travel to Bangkok on July 12 to face United and then travel to Singapore just three days later to face Palace.

The Athletic have indicated that the official confirmation of the tour will come in March - once the finer details of the trip have been finalised.

Additionally, Liverpool are said to be in the process of organising a European tour that will see them take part in a training camp in either France or Austria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ia7NT_0eK88RqU00
Liverpool are in talks with United and Palace over playing a series of friendlies in the Far East
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXZ8Z_0eK88RqU00
Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Thailand and Singapore in July to take on the two clubs

Manchester United

Manchester United are set to face Liverpool and Crystal Palace in two pre-season friendlies abroad. They are hoping to play Liverpool in Bangkok and Crystal Palace in Australia.

However, they have had to cancel their tour to Hong Kong as the city still has some of the world's strictest Covid restrictions given it's government is trying to battle a fifth wave of infections.

Had Manchester United decided to go ahead with the tour, they would have had to had to complete a two-week quarantine period upon their arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIDSG_0eK88RqU00
Man United are set to face Liverpool and Crystal Palace in two pre-season friendlies abroad

Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) chairman Pui Kwan-kay said the city would have been delighted to host Manchester United, but admitted a deal fell through as 'as the authorities were unable to make any promises on relaxing the strict quarantine requirements for overseas visitors'.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, he said: 'They [United] showed interest in coming to Hong Kong this summer and of course we welcome them because Manchester United has a great following here and there is no need to worry about the gate receipts.

'Also, we want to instil more positive energy into the community during these hard times under the pandemic and an exciting international football match can certainly do the job.

'However, the deal eventually fell through as the authorities were unable to make any promises on relaxing the strict quarantine requirements for overseas visitors, even if the match will not take place until several months later. And in the end the Premier League side of course chose not to come because no team can spare that amount of time for quarantine before playing a match.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuk3m_0eK88RqU00
However, they have cancelled their tour to Hong Kong as the city still has some of the world's strictest Covid restrictions given it's government is trying to battle a fifth wave of infections

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'Only Man City have picked up more points since he's come in': Rio Ferdinand insists Ralf Rangnick IS doing a good job at Manchester United... despite admitting 'there's massive room for improvement'

Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of Ralf Rangnick and believes he has done a good job as Manchester United interim manager. The Red Devils have collected 25 points from his 12 games in charge, with seven wins, four draws and one defeat, as well as a penalty shootout defeat by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all 'interested' in Crystal Palace's rising star Michael Olise, with the Eagles 'facing a fight' to keep hold of the midfielder this summer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Arsenal Arsenal#Covid#Tottenham Tottenham#Juventus#Spurs#Real Madrid#Baye
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Chelsea win as Pulisic and Kante dazzle; Juventus draw as McKennie comes off injured

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday saw Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 and Juventus draw Villarreal 1-1 in first-leg action. The Blues got goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic -- on a fantastic run from N'Golo Kante -- to inch closer to a spot in the quarterfinals, while nobody could earn the advantage in Spain with Dani Parejo canceling out Dusan Vlahovic's first-minute opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Harry Kane future: Tottenham look to fend off interest with new contract - sources

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try and fend off interest in Harry Kane by opening fresh contract talks at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN. Kane pushed to leave Spurs last summer after becoming frustrated at the club's failure to win silverware -- Tottenham's last trophy remains the 2008 League Cup -- but despite Manchester City, among others, expressing a desire to sign the England captain, no club was willing to meet the £150 million asking price.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United collapse at the start of a second half AGAIN as they throw away a two goal lead in crazy 24 second period with Rodrigo and Raphinha scoring for Leeds

Manchester United collapsed in the second half once again as they threw a two goal lead away in just 24 seconds against Leeds. Ralf Rangnick's side have recently dropped points from conceding early second half goals in 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton. United took a 4-2 victory against Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Manchester United’s season is still marooned on the rocks of inadequacy and Cristiano Ronaldo knows it... far tougher tests lie ahead than Leeds in Manic March

The delight of the win spilled over into the morning after, with Harry Maguire — a man with few grounds for mirth recently — explaining how he’d photoshopped the face of a Leeds-supporting friend into an image of his goal celebration because he’d been ‘giving us some stick all week’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jose Mourinho: Roma boss given two-match touchline ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been given a two-match touchline ban after he was sent off during Roma's 2-2 draw with Verona on Saturday. Mourinho went onto the pitch to argue with referee Luca Pairetto before kicking the ball into the crowd. The Italian Football Federation said Mourinho "made serious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Jose Mourinho ‘faces three-game ban after accusing referee of being a Juventus SPY’ in meltdown against Verona

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho could be banned for up to three games after reportedly accusing a top-flight referee of working against his side on behalf of rivals Juventus. Italian daily newspaper La Stampa reports that during Roma's Serie A clash with Verona on Saturday, Mourinho shouted at official Luca Pairetto: "They sent you here on purpose, Juventus sent you."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy