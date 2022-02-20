ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How long COVID exhausts the body

By Josh Keller, New York Times Service
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The exact causes of the illness are not known. But new research offers clues, describing the toll the illness takes on the body and why it can be so debilitating.

Millions of people continue to suffer from exhaustion, cognitive problems, and other long-lasting symptoms after a coronavirus infection. The exact causes of the illness, known as long COVID, are not known. But new research offers clues, describing the toll the illness takes on the body and why it can be so debilitating.

Diagnosing Long COVID

Patients with severe COVID may wind up in hospitals or on ventilators until their symptoms resolve. Damage to the body from severe COVID — pneumonia, low oxygen, inflammation — typically shows up on traditional diagnostic tests.

Long COVID is different: A chronic illness with a wide variety of symptoms, many of which are not explainable using conventional lab tests. Difficulties in detecting the illness have led some doctors to dismiss patients or to misdiagnose their symptoms as psychosomatic. But researchers looking more deeply at long COVID patients have found visible dysfunction throughout the body.

Studies estimate that perhaps 10% to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus may develop long-term symptoms. It’s unclear why some people develop long COVID and others don’t, but four factors appear to increase the risk: high levels of viral RNA early during an infection; the presence of certain autoantibodies; the reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus; and having Type 2 diabetes.

The Immune System

Long COVID patients appear to have disrupted immune systems compared with post-COVID patients who fully recover. Many researchers believe chronic immune dysfunction after a coronavirus infection may set off a chain of symptoms throughout the body.

One possibility is that the body is still fighting remnants of the coronavirus. Researchers found that the virus spreads widely during an initial infection and that viral genetic material can remain embedded in tissues — in the intestines, lymph nodes, and elsewhere — for many months.

Ongoing studies are trying to determine if these viral reservoirs cause inflammation in surrounding tissues, which could lead to brain fog, gastrointestinal problems, and other symptoms.

Researchers have also found evidence that COVID may trigger a lasting and damaging autoimmune response. Studies have found surprisingly high levels of autoantibodies, which mistakenly attack a patient’s own tissues, many months after an initial infection.

A third possibility is that the initial viral infection triggers chronic inflammation, possibly by reactivating other viruses in the patient’s body that are normally dormant. The reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus, which infects most people when they are young, might help predict whether a person will develop long COVID, one study found.

Inside the intricate world of the immune system, these explanations may coexist. And just as different long COVID patients may have different symptoms, they may also have different immune problems, too. Identifying the problems that are central to each patient’s illness will be critical for guiding treatment, said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale.

For instance, a patient with autoantibodies might benefit from immunosuppressive medication, while a patient with a viral COVID reservoir should receive antivirals, Iwasaki said. “Depending on what each person has, the treatment would be quite different.”

The Circulatory System

Many long COVID patients struggle with physical activity long after their initial infection and experience a relapse of symptoms if they exercise. Initial studies suggest that dysfunction in the circulatory system might impair the flow of oxygen to muscles and other tissues, limiting aerobic capacity and causing severe fatigue.

In one study, patients with long-lasting COVID symptoms had unexpected responses to riding a bike. Despite having apparently normal hearts and lungs, their muscles were only able to extract a portion of the normal amount of oxygen from small blood vessels as they pedaled, markedly reducing their exercise capacity.

One possible culprit: Chronic inflammation may damage nerve fibers that help control circulation, a condition called small fiber neuropathy. The damaged fibers, seen in skin biopsies, are associated with dysautonomia, a malfunction of automatic functions — such as heart rate, breathing, and digestion — that is very common in long COVID patients.

These findings demonstrate that people with long COVID are suffering systemic physical problems, rather than just being anxious or out of shape, said Dr. David Systrom, an exercise physiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who helped conduct the bike study.

“You can’t make up small fiber neuropathy by skin biopsy. That isn’t in somebody’s head,” Systrom said. “You can’t make up poor oxygen extraction to this degree. All of these are objective measures of disease.”

South African researchers found another circulation problem: Microscopic blood clots. Tiny clots that form during an initial COVID infection will typically break down naturally but might persist in long COVID patients. These clots could block the tiny capillaries that carry oxygen to tissues throughout the body.

Inflammatory substances called cytokines, which are often elevated in long COVID patients, may injure the mitochondria that power the body’s cells, making them less able to use oxygen. Walls of blood vessels may also become inflamed, limiting the uptake of oxygen.

Whatever the cause, low oxygen levels may contribute to long COVID’s most common symptom: severe fatigue. Researchers studying patients with chronic fatigue syndrome (also known as ME/CFS), which shares many features with long COVID, found a similar pattern: A lack of oxygen triggered by circulatory problems puts enormous strain on the body’s metabolism, making simple activities feel like strenuous exercise.

The Brain

Even people with mild cases of COVID can experience sustained cognitive impairments, including reduced attention, memory, and word-finding. Possible long-term neurological problems from COVID constitute “a major public health crisis,” according to Avindra Nath, clinical director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Researchers found a wide range of dysfunction in the brains of long COVID patients. Although it is unclear how often COVID directly penetrates the brain, even mild infections appear to cause significant brain inflammation, according to the researchers, who included Nath, Iwasaki, and Michelle Monje, a neurologist at Stanford.

Infections may trigger the overactivation of immune cells called microglia in a way that appears similar to the process that can contribute to cognitive problems in aging and some neurodegenerative diseases.

Another research group found that long COVID can significantly reduce the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain, a finding that has also been seen in patients with a similar condition, chronic fatigue syndrome.

The Lungs

Shortness of breath is a frequent symptom of long COVID. But common lung tests — including chest X-rays, CT scans, and functional tests — often come back normal.

Using specialized MRI scans, a team of British researchers found preliminary evidence of lung damage in a small group of long COVID patients who had never been hospitalized. Detailed scans of their lung function indicated that most of the patients took up oxygen less efficiently than healthy people did, even if the structure of their lungs appeared to be normal.

The researchers cautioned that a larger group of patients will be needed to confirm the findings. If the results hold up, possible explanations for the observed shortness of breath include microclots in lung tissues or a thickening of the blood-air barrier that regulates the uptake of oxygen in the lungs.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah doctors have noticed a pattern in how COVID long-haulers finally recover

As Intermountain Healthcare launches Utah’s second dedicated care plan for patients with “long COVID,” doctors who have already been treating long-haulers say they have noticed some patterns in how their illnesses play out. “I have yet to see somebody with long COVID who was vaccinated,” said Dr....
UTAH STATE
MindBodyGreen

What Exactly Is Mental Exhaustion? Symptoms, Causes & How To Manage

Physical health and mental health go hand in hand—and it's crucial to remember emotional fitness is a vital piece of your overall well-being puzzle. Think of it this way: After a tough workout, it's typical to have sore muscles the next day. The cognitive equivalent would be experiencing chronic stress over an extended period of time. If there isn't any recovery time, your brain hits a wall and your intellectual capacities tire out.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exhaustion#Stanford University#Skin Biopsy#Immune System#Covid#Rna
POPSUGAR

Here's How Long Your COVID Booster Provides Protection

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200 million Americans have received their COVID-19 booster shots — and those millions of people are starting to wonder exactly how long the booster's protection lasts. Exactly how long do you have before the booster starts to weaken? And will a fourth dose be necessary at some point? We know that the effectiveness of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, so it's reasonable to assume the same of a booster. However, we haven't had any data to back that up — until now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Big Stomach in Females? 7 Causes

For many women, gaining fat in the stomach area occurs with age. As you get older, your metabolism slows down and doesn’t burn as many calories. Menopause can also cause insulin resistance and lead to excess belly fat that is hard to lose with just diet and exercise alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
womenworking.com

Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know

Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

The Warning Signs of Stroke in Women

According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of serious disability. In a stroke, blood flow to an area of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding in the brain. Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Futurity

Drug that ‘scoops up’ cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy