Writer Steve Orlando (Marauders) joins Chris and Chandler on the show to recap X-Men (Vol. 2) #79 and gush about his love of Marrow and how she and 13 year-old Orlando are the same person. Steve talks taking over the Marauders title from Gerry Duggan, plus touches a lot upon the Marvel 2099 relaunch/celebration that he is helming. Some nice X-Men 2099 teases inside. Also, he almost spills the tea on who won the latest X-Men election! Listen to the episode below or on your favorite platform of choice to find out more.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO