Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 899 new reported cases

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

With 899 new cases reported, this is the first time since the delta wave began in mid Summer of 2021 that Ohio reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 20 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,644,828 +899
Hospitalizations 111,541 +30
ICU admissions 13,131 +5
Deaths* 35,493 N/A
Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,300.

One person shot several times near Franklinton

The department reported 1,460 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,212,253 which is 61.70% of the state’s population. And 3,882 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 1,594 6.7% 21.1%
In ICU 336 8.3% 26.93%
On ventilator 236 4.82% 70.94%

Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021 . Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Struthers police look to expand department

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Struthers police is looking to expand their department. Right now, they are looking to add at least one, maybe two patrolmen to the force. “So there’s some things that we’ve been working with the police department and Chief Roddy to add some traffic cars and maybe some warrant services to just do […]
