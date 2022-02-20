Mississippi State avoids sweep, takes down Long Beach State for first win this season

Matt Corder Mississippi State athletics

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State faithful needed the moment more than they needed someone to step up in the center field position battle.

MSU fans set an opening weekend attendance record at Dudy Noble Field, but they were never given a chance to show off what is arguably the strongest home field advantage in college baseball.

Mississippi State’s title defense was met with a shutout loss in the season opener Friday and a 13-3 loss on Saturday.

“It’s just two games,” fans told themselves.

But this was a crowd eager to get loud.

That’s when Matt Corder, who earned his second consecutive start in center, turned on a pitch and took it over the wall in left field and out of the stadium to spark Sunday’s 12-4 win.

"I did not expect it to go that far," Corder said of his 428-foot home run.

Corder joined Mississippi State out of Hinds Community College, but his start with MSU was delayed.

Shoulder surgery kept Corder out during the fall. He returned to full-go following the holiday break in December and has quickly adapted to playing at the SEC level.

The expectations for Mississippi State, particularly after a national championship, are high and were highlighted with the opening weekend crowd.

Amidst the angst of adjusting to that, Corder found a moment to embrace it as he returned to the dugout following his home run trot.

"It was surreal," Corder said. "When I hit it and everybody just starts cheering, I've never been around anything like that."

The floodgates opened following his home run for an MSU offense set on keeping its team from avoiding a sweep. It was highlighted in the fifth.

Three innings after Corder turned on one, he came to the plate with MSU already up 5-0.

As majestic as his home run was, his grounder toward second was equally uninspiring. But it was in the right spot.

Corder added another run batted in with his infield single. With the bases loaded, everyone moved up one. Then moved up again with a Brad Cumbest single until Drew McGowan broke the carousal by bringing in a pair with a single.

Mississippi State put up seven in the frame, giving MSU a 10-0 lead and giving its fans all the reason to let out its offseason anticipation for the 2022 season to begin.

"We had to get one today," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "I felt like that was a big one."

It was an inauspicious start for MSU’s Sunday arm in Cade Smith, hitting Long Beach State’s Rocco Peppi between the numbers on the opening pitch.

From there, Smith cruised.

He went 5 2-3 innings of one-hit ball while striking out six and allowing one run — giving MSU some stability for now in the rotation after Landon Sims’ strong Friday outing was met with struggles from KC Hunt on Saturday.

"I would definitely say I had a dominant start today," Smith said.

First inning

Scoreless first frame. Each team got a runner on and couldn't do anything with it.

Second inning

Matt Corder gets MSU's first home run of the season. He sent it out of the ballpark — just left of the outfield lofts.

Third inning

A steal and a balk sent Kamren James to third after a leadoff single. Long Beach State brought the infield in and got the grounder it was looking for from Logan Tanner, but shortstop Sebastian Murillo bobbles in to allow James to score and make it 3-0.

Fourth inning

Smith is dealing so far. He's got four strikeouts with one hit allowed.

MSU gets the first two on, so LBSU heads to the bullpen. Jakes Rons takes the mound. The bottom of State's order can't get a run in.

Fifth inning

Drew McGowan in at right field for MSU, replacing Kellum Clark.

MSU's offense keeps rolling. Hunter Hines brings in a pair with a bases loaded single. Still no outs for MSU with two on.

Corder brings in a run with an infield single. Brad Cumbest brings in another with a single to left. It's 7-0 in favor of MSU.

Two more runs courtesy of an opposite field single from McGowan. Wheels are turning for Mississippi State today.

A James sacrifice fly brings in Cumbest for the final run of the inning. MSU up 10-0 after scoring seven in the fifth.

Sixth inning

Cade Smith retires two and allows a walk before he's pulled. Gave up just one hit. Brandon Smith replaces him and allows that run to score, so that'll be charged to Cade Smith.

Tanner Leggett pinch hits for RJ Yeager and sends one over the left field wall. It's 12-2 MSU.

Seventh inning

Long Beach State gets one across.

No runs on two hits for MSU in the inning.

Eighth inning

Scoreless frame, 12-3 MSU lead.

Ninth inning

Mikey Tepper slams the door for MSU's first win.