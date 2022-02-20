Wolves beat Leicester 2-1 in push for Euro qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
The remaining four Champions League last 16 first leg ties take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, with Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea among the sides looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Manchester City, Liverpool and PSG were the big winners of last week's four games, the latter having...
Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United's thrilling 4-2 win against Leeds was the "best possible answer" to dressing room stories about the club as he praised his players' togetherness and maturity. Elland Road's first Premier League clash between these old foes in front of fans since 2003 lived up to the...
Wolves "can do something special" according to manager Bruno Lage after goals from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence clinched a 2-1 win against Leicester City at Molineux. MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Leicester City.
Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times...
Wolves kept themselves in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Leicester at Molineux on Super Sunday. The victory propelled Wolves above Tottenham in the table and six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand. Bruno Lage's men took...
Dusan Vlahovic scored the second-fastest goal ever for a Champions League debutant as his Juventus side were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in a last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday. Dusan Vlahovic scored inside the first minute of his Champions League debut for Juventus but Dani Parejo earned a...
Wayne Pivac's Wales, the defending champions, arrive in south west London to take on Eddie Jones' England at Twickenham in round three of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations. The Welsh have not won at Twickenham in the Six Nations Championship since 2012, with England enjoying four successive victories. This year,...
MANCHESTER UNITED star Paul Pogba joked to Bruno Fernandes that he stole his signature move in the 4-2 win against Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday. The two midfielders starred in Yorkshire as the Red Devils edged out their rivals to give their top four hopes a boost. Harry Maguire...
Manchester United held off a spirited Leeds fightback as Ralf Rangnick's side secured a thrilling 4-2 victory at Elland Road on Super Sunday. Leeds scored twice in 24 seconds of play at the start of the second-half but late goals by substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga claimed a deserved win.
After a wild two days of UEFA Champions League knockout stage play last week, action continues on Tuesday and Wednesday with eight more teams set to play their round of 16 first legs. On Tuesday, Chelsea host Lille while Villarreal welcome Juventus to Spain. On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid host Manchester United, and Ajax go to Benfica.
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday saw Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 and Juventus draw Villarreal 1-1 in first-leg action. The Blues got goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic -- on a fantastic run from N'Golo Kante -- to inch closer to a spot in the quarterfinals, while nobody could earn the advantage in Spain with Dani Parejo canceling out Dusan Vlahovic's first-minute opener.
Manchester United collapsed in the second half once again as they threw a two goal lead away in just 24 seconds against Leeds. Ralf Rangnick's side have recently dropped points from conceding early second half goals in 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton. United took a 4-2 victory against Leeds...
AJAX are set to take on Benfica in the knockout stages of the Champions League on Wednesday. The last knockout game Ajax played in the competition was in the 2018-19 season when they reached the semi-finals. In that campaign, Ajax played 18 times winning ten, drawing six and losing just...
England drew their second straight game of the Arnold Clark Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Spain. After a 1-1 draw against Canada in the opening round, England went into the game looking to make a mark against a Spain side built around a core of players from Champions League winners Barcelona.
Leicester City fell to Wolverhampton Wanderers by a score of 2-1 at Molineaux on Sunday afternoon. An early Ruben Neves goal was cancelled by an Ademola Lookman strike in the first half. Daniel Podence’s controversial effort from range was the only goal in the second period, as the Foxes were left to rue their poor finishing in an otherwise dominant performance.
England centre Manu Tuilagi is in "immense" physical shape and ready to return for the crunch Six Nations encounter with Wales on Saturday, says assistant coach Anthony Seibold. Tuilagi, 30, missed England's first two Championship games with a hamstring injury he picked up in November. But after his comeback for...
Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been given a two-match touchline ban after he was sent off during Roma's 2-2 draw with Verona on Saturday. Mourinho went onto the pitch to argue with referee Luca Pairetto before kicking the ball into the crowd. The Italian Football Federation said Mourinho "made serious...
