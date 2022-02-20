ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTDigger

YWP: Procrasti-nation

By VTD Editor
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago

Young Writers Project, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power, and to gain confidence and skills for school, the workplace and life.

Check out the most recent issue of The Voice, Young Writers Project’s monthly digital magazine. Click here.

Each week, VTDigger features a writing submission – an essay, poem, fiction or nonfiction – accompanied by a photo or illustration from Young Writers Project.

YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice . Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, share their photos, art, audio and video, and to explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org . For more information, please contact Susan Reid at sreid@youngwritersproject.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJ0nf_0eK863dR00
From the YWP Media Library, an illustration by Sophia Guo.

Raise your hand if you’re the type of person to label a note “To Do: Write to-do list,” and then quickly shove it in a drawer to address later. Well, this week’s featured poet, Zoe Bernstein of Jericho, has a mellow, feet-up alternate reality for you to slide into — on your own time, of course. Next stop, Procrasti-nation Station.

Procrasti-nation

By Zoe Bernstein, 16, of Jericho

Welcome to Procrasti-nation.
Get here by our new train station.
The cars are always running late,
but that’s simply regulation.

Listen to my swell narration.
Feel your heart bounce with elation
as you near your truest home,
where all hearts are beyond inflation.

Here you will find no damnation
in just avoiding your own frustration.
In fact, the surgeons here have often
gone out for drinks during operations.

In fact, avoiding’s our foundation,
and that’s why there’s such a large migration
of businessmen and fancy gals
coming here to find salvation.

Every day is a vacation.
Our leaders swim in adoration.
Well, they don’t really swim, of course –
more use devices of flotation.

There’s never been an altercation –
a boast, a brag, an allegation.
Everyone’s too busy being dozy
for any evil calculation.

The only reason for a confiscation
would be to do a demonstration
of working well or trying hard:
anything requiring concentration.

But if, above all, you detest creation,
and wouldn’t mind the annihilation
of “duty” and “a moral reason,”
you’re welcome in Procrasti-nation.

Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Procrasti-nation .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

YWP: Snails and More

This week’s Young Writers Project entry is "History Is History" by Scarlett Cannizzaro, 14, of Essex, Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Snails and More.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Black history at UVM

A look back at a complex past, from the editors of the Vermont Cynic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Black history at UVM.
VTDigger

June Tierney: ‘Can you start over? Your call dropped…”

With federal funding now available, this is our chance to invest wisely in expanding cell service so our citizens can have the basic tools they need to be safe, be in touch, and to collectively advance Vermont’s economic future. Read the story on VTDigger here: June Tierney: ‘Can you start over? Your call dropped…”.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procrasti#Young Writers Project#Digital#Ywp#The Ywp Media Library
VTDigger

Gifford welcomes Apple as new midwife

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. Watching her younger sister go through the process of pregnancy and childbirth, inspired Ellen Apple, CNM to pursue a career in Midwifery. She is excited to be continuing that career at Gifford, joining our renowned Birthing Center. “I’m excited to work with...
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: That Tim Newcomb political cartoon

The job of the political cartoonist is not to bring aid and comfort to the rich and powerful, but rather to convey another perspective on their works, a graphic commentary. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: That Tim Newcomb political cartoon.
ENTERTAINMENT
VTDigger

Great article about Julian Scott

Great Then Again article by Mark Bushnell about the Vermont-born painter Julian Scott and his painting titled “The First Vermont Brigade at the Battle of Cedar Creek”. I would like to mention another noteworthy painting by Julian Scott. It hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The painting’s title is “Surrender of a Confederate Soldier.”
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Bob Stannard: Sticks and stones will break my bones

If you’re truly about freedom, then let our kids decide what freedom means to them. Give them knowledge and don’t fear the outcome. You do that and we’ll be a healthier, more united society. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bob Stannard: Sticks and stones will break my bones.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Ally Sheedy From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Is Now A College Professor

Ally Sheedy doesn’t mind if her students Google her or ask her questions about working as an actor in the ‘80s. While she is best known for her roles in St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club, Ally continues to act when she isn’t teaching in a college classroom. She teaches acting at the City College of New York and hopes to tell her students what she wishes she knew back in her 20s.
CELEBRITIES
VTDigger

Vermonters with long Covid still face barriers to care

For some, the long-term effects of a coronavirus infection can be debilitating. While clinical understanding of the disease continues to evolve, many worry that Vermont's rural health system is ill-equipped to treat it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters with long Covid still face barriers to care.
VERMONT STATE
The Week

Danya Kukafka recommends 6 mind-bending books

Danya Kukafka is the author of the 2017 best-seller Girl in Snow. Her ambitious new literary suspense novel, Notes on an Execution, interweaves a serial killer's final hours with the stories of women who became caught in his orbit. Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder (2021). This is a slim, weird, gorgeous...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
VTDigger

Gerry Silverstein: Reflections on humanity and the Holocaust

The path forward requires a focus on what all human beings have in common, what we all share, for what we have in common is far greater than our differences. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gerry Silverstein: Reflections on humanity and the Holocaust.
HackerNoon

He/Him/Master of Discovery

Hey Hackers! I’m Jare! Honestly, titles can be totally boring and meaningless. First of all, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community for recognizing this Master as the winner of: Master of Discovery: https://www.noonies.tech/award/2021-master-of-discovery. Jarett Dunn. https://linktr.ee/STACCart. NEWABOUT PAGE. Photo by Christopher Campbell...
TECHNOLOGY
TheWrap

‘English’ Off Broadway Review: Sanaz Toossi’s Play Gets Lost in Translation

I can empathize. As someone who takes five classes a week in three different foreign languages – it has been my way of getting through the pandemic – the subject of Sanaz Toossi’s new play not only struck a nerve. It hit my pocket book. Aptly titled “English,” Toossi’s one-act play opened Tuesday at the Atlantic Theater Company in a co-production with the Roundabout Theatre Company.
THEATER & DANCE
VTDigger

Marisa Keller: Who’s carrying the backpack?

According to the environmental justice bill’s findings, 52% of Vermonters are considered environmentally disadvantaged in some way. In other words, half the population of Vermont is carrying the backpack and not getting any lunch. Read the story on VTDigger here: Marisa Keller: Who’s carrying the backpack?.
NPR

'The Paradox Hotel' is a mashup of sci-fi and crime fiction

Rob Hart's The Paradox Hotel is a strange novel that smashes together some of the best elements of science fiction and crime to deliver a story in which time is broken — and some crucial events that have a huge impact on the present haven't happened yet. And they may not happen at all.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian view on libraries: bring back borrowers

Libraries are romantic yet prosaic places. The romance is that of reading, and the wealth of human imagining and learning that is contained in them. Access to the knowledge and literary art (poetry, fiction, drama) in a library is precious, priceless – and particularly valuable to young minds and people of any age with an interest in education. “The library was the place I went to find out what there was to know. It was absolutely essential,” said the novelist Zadie Smith of her own early life.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy