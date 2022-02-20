YWP: Procrasti-nation

Young Writers Project, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power, and to gain confidence and skills for school, the workplace and life.

From the YWP Media Library, an illustration by Sophia Guo.

Raise your hand if you’re the type of person to label a note “To Do: Write to-do list,” and then quickly shove it in a drawer to address later. Well, this week’s featured poet, Zoe Bernstein of Jericho, has a mellow, feet-up alternate reality for you to slide into — on your own time, of course. Next stop, Procrasti-nation Station.

Procrasti-nation

By Zoe Bernstein, 16, of Jericho

Welcome to Procrasti-nation.

Get here by our new train station.

The cars are always running late,

but that’s simply regulation.



Listen to my swell narration.

Feel your heart bounce with elation

as you near your truest home,

where all hearts are beyond inflation.



Here you will find no damnation

in just avoiding your own frustration.

In fact, the surgeons here have often

gone out for drinks during operations.



In fact, avoiding’s our foundation,

and that’s why there’s such a large migration

of businessmen and fancy gals

coming here to find salvation.



Every day is a vacation.

Our leaders swim in adoration.

Well, they don’t really swim, of course –

more use devices of flotation.



There’s never been an altercation –

a boast, a brag, an allegation.

Everyone’s too busy being dozy

for any evil calculation.



The only reason for a confiscation

would be to do a demonstration

of working well or trying hard:

anything requiring concentration.



But if, above all, you detest creation,

and wouldn’t mind the annihilation

of “duty” and “a moral reason,”

you’re welcome in Procrasti-nation.

