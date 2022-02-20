Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots” Officially #1 At Country Radio

Shutterstock

Morgan Wallen has officially completed his comeback to the top of country radio.

According to country music insider Chris Owen, his current single, “Sand In My Boots” will top the Mediabase chart this week, and will sit atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart tomorrow.

“Sand In My Boots” is Morgan’s 5th career #1 at country radio, and 7th overall including “Wasted On You” and “7 Summer,” which both topped the Hot Country Chart.

Long story short, the Billboard Country Airplay charts is solely based on radio whereas the Hot Country Chart including streaming and digital sales.

“The Dangerous Sessions”

Morgan Wallen Kicks Off Dangerous Tour At Madison Square Garden

After being forced to reschedule his first few shows due to the weather, Morgan kicked off his Dangerous Tour in front of more than 13,000 fans at Madison Square Garden a couple weeks ago.

The opening night also featured special guest performances from Ernest (who joined for (Flower Shops”) and Lindsay Ell (who joined Hardy), as well as opening support from Larry Fleet and Hardy.

A few songs into his set, he addressed the crowd:

“My name is Morgan Wallen.

We were supposed to start our tour in Indiana, but the good Lord had other plans, so for 2022, our first show is right here in Madison Square Garden.

Make it hard for the next people who come see us on tour.”

The tour resumes next week in South Carolina and Georgia.