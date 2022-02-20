ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots” Officially #1 At Country Radio

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WB921_0eK861rz00
Shutterstock

Morgan Wallen has officially completed his comeback to the top of country radio.

According to country music insider Chris Owen, his current single, “Sand In My Boots” will top the Mediabase chart this week, and will sit atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart tomorrow.

“Sand In My Boots” is Morgan’s 5th career #1 at country radio, and 7th overall including “Wasted On You” and “7 Summer,” which both topped the Hot Country Chart.

Long story short, the Billboard Country Airplay charts is solely based on radio whereas the Hot Country Chart including streaming and digital sales.

“The Dangerous Sessions”

Morgan Wallen Kicks Off Dangerous Tour At Madison Square Garden

After being forced to reschedule his first few shows due to the weather, Morgan kicked off his Dangerous Tour in front of more than 13,000 fans at Madison Square Garden a couple weeks ago.

The opening night also featured special guest performances from Ernest (who joined for (Flower Shops”) and Lindsay Ell (who joined Hardy), as well as opening support from Larry Fleet and Hardy.

A few songs into his set, he addressed the crowd:

“My name is Morgan Wallen.

We were supposed to start our tour in Indiana, but the good Lord had other plans, so for 2022, our first show is right here in Madison Square Garden.

Make it hard for the next people who come see us on tour.”

The tour resumes next week in South Carolina and Georgia.

Comments / 12

Related
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nominated For Three, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & Chris Young Lead The Pack

It’s almost time for yet another awards show, and today the nominees for the 57th Annual ACM Awards were officially announced. As we’ve come to expect, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton lead the way with 4 nominations – but this year’s he’s joined by another Chris for the lead. Chris Young also picked up 4 nominations, including one for Album of the Year for Famous Friends, along with three for his collaboration with Kane Brown on the album’s title track.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Will Scotty McCreery Lead the Most Popular Videos in Country Music?

Scotty McCreery is paying homage to one of country music's all-time greatest artists in his new video for "Damn Strait." Will he top the week's most popular videos? We'll see. McCreery's cool new clip in tribute to George Strait is facing off against some of the most significant competition we've seen so far in the new year. Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch both have new videos out, as well as Caroline Jones, Adam Shoenfeld, Amanda Kate, Sarah Darling, the Cactus Blossoms and Maggie Baugh.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
State
South Carolina State
Rolling Stone

‘It Doesn’t Matter. We Love Him’: Fans Support Morgan Wallen at New York Tour Opener

Outside New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, where Morgan Wallen was playing the first show of his 54-date Dangerous Tour, there were no protesters, no calls for cancelation, no noticeable sign of The Controversy that had surrounded the country singer since he was filmed using a racial slur last year. Likewise, there were no Confederate flags being flown, no visible MAGA hats, no inflammatory signs — just a somewhat predictable sea of white faces, cowboy hats, and plaid shirts, plenty with their sleeves cut off. Most of the haircuts resembled Wallen’s lightly coifed mullet. It was as if the uproar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CMT

Pics: Reba McEntire’s Son Has Fairytale Wedding at Walt Disney World

Reba McEntire was mother-of-the-groom over Valentine’s Day weekend when her son Shelby Blackstock married esthetician Marissa Branch in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World. Branch refers to herself as a “licensed skincare snob” and “self-proclaimed Disney Princess” on her Instagram page. And Blackstock proposed to her at Epcot about one year ago, so the location is meaningful to them.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Lindsay Ell
Kansas City Star

Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship With Reba McEntire Amid Divorce Drama

They may not be related by blood, but they’re family forever. Brandon Blackstock‘s relationship with his former stepmother, Reba McEntire, has remained strong through their respective divorces. Following her 1989 marriage to the talent manager’s father, Narval Blackstock, the country superstar became close to Blackstock, frequently referring to...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Morganwallen#Billboard Country Airplay#Flower Shops
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

See 'Voice' Coach Blake Shelton's Emotional Performance with 6-Year-Old in Need of a Heart Transplant

Blake Shelton isn’t one to bring a bunch of fans up on stage during his performances, but when he saw one little boy standing in the crowd, he couldn’t help himself. The encounter took place at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, where it was filmed by many fans who were touched by the heart-warming moment. “We’re going to do this different tonight,” Blake said to the crowd in the clip. “I need to get back down here to my little buddy, give me a second here.”
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Hold Hands While Visiting Daughter Gracie In NYC — Cute Photo

While in New York City to do press for ‘1883,’ Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also got to spend some quality time with their oldest daughter, who lives in the Big Apple. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill paid their oldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, a visit in New York City recently. The couple was in town to promote their show 1883, and since Gracie lives in NYC, she got to spend time with them. The trio went on a stroll with Gracie’s dog, and the 24-year-old captured the sweetest photo of her parents holding hands on the sidewalk. Tim and Faith were bundled up in winter coats for the outing, while Gracie walked behind them to snap the picture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

99K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy