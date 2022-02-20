ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One dead and five injured in shooting at Portland police violence protest

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2TMj_0eK85euK00

One woman is dead and five people are injured after a shooting on Saturday night at a racial justice protest in Portland, Oregon.

Shots rang out around 8pm on Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Normandale Park , where demonstrators had gathered for a protest about the killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man shot in Minneapolis in early February during a no-knock police raid, as well as other victims of police violence.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released to the public, was dead when they arrived, while two men and three women were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Independent has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for further information.

Two people are reportedly in custody in relation to the shooting, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports , though police have not yet publicly identified any suspects or commented on any arrests.

Demonstrators on the scene told the station they had seen someone come out of a nearby home and engage with a group of about 50 protesters before shooting into the crowd.

“I was sitting in the room talking to my wife, and all of a sudden you hear repeated gunshots,” Jeff Pry, who lives in the area, told The New York Times .

The event, according to promotional materials ahead of time, was also meant to honour Patrick Kimmons, a 27-year-old Black man fatally shot by Portland police officers while they responded to an altercation between two other men.

Ahead of the demonstration, right-wing groups discussed a possible counter protest and plans to “counter-punch” against the demonstration, although it’s unclear if such an even ever materialised.

Police are asking members of the public with relevant information to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457. The case number is 22-47502.

A GoFundMe page set up for victims of the shooting has already raised more than $12,000.

Portland has been the home of particularly tense scenes since the 2020 racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd. In addition to large-scale peaceful demonstrations, there have been clashes between anti-fascist and right-wing groups, as well as federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security sent into the city, who at times were apprehending protesters in unmarked vans .

The shooting continues a recent streak of violence in the city, which had a record 92 homicides in 2021.

Comments / 2

state1
2d ago

the almost peaceful protest...not to become confused with the terrorist truck protesters...upside down world

Reply
3
Related
WREG

One dead, one injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three suspects who they say are responsible for a shooting in Whitehaven Saturday night. Officers said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 3600 block of Eglesfield Drive at New Horizon River Apartments where two men were shot. Both men were taken to the hospital. One man […]
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Video Reportedly Shows Police Horses Trampling Freedom Convoy Protesters in Canada

Authorities in Canada stepped up their efforts to end the protests that have caused gridlock throughout that nation’s capital. Heavily armed riot police arrested more than 150 members of the Freedom Convoy since Friday and towed more than 40 trucks that had blocked roads. Authorities threatened more arrests if the protesters don’t leave, something they are unlikely to do.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Gary Jenkins: ‘Sadistic’ homophobic killers laughed after murdering psychiatrist

CCTV footage showed the moment attackers laughed and hugged just an hour after a homophobic attack that killed a psychiatrist.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff’s city-centre Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July 20 last year.The father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales.CCTV footage released by police showed Edwards and Strickland laughing and smiling not long after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Suspect in Canada trucker protest hit-and-run is militant Antifa punk rocker

The suspect arrested over the car-ramming attack against “Freedom Convoy” anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Winnipeg is an Antifa member with a long history of far-left militant activism in Canada. David Alexander Zegarac, 42, of Headingley, Manitoba, allegedly sped off in his Jeep Patriot to try to escape after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Cop Suspended for Allegedly Passing Info on to Proud Boys Leader

A lieutenant on the Washington, D.C. police force has been suspended while the agency investigates his alleged communications with the leader of the Proud Boys, The Washington Post reports. The department is probing alleged improper communications between Shane Lamond, a veteran officer of 22 years, and Enrique Tarrio. Though Tarrio described their correspondence as professional to the Post, he also said Lamond would notify him of the locations and movements of counter-demonstrators during Proud Boys marches. The Proud Boys’ public appearances have been characterized by street fights and other violence. Tarrio said, “He was just a liaison officer for when we held rallies… I only told him, ‘We’re coming into town and we’re going to hold this protest.’ That’s as far as the relationship went.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Independent

California couple plead not guilty to decapitating own children

A California couple has pleaded not guilty to decapitating their own children in late 2020. Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr, 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, have both been charged with murder and child abuse. A daughter and son – Maliaka Taylor, aged 13, and Maurice Taylor Jr, aged 12 – were found decapitated at the family’s home in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, California.Mr Taylor was charged with the felonies in December 2020 – two murder counts and two counts of child abuse in relation to his two other sons, prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#The New York Times
The Independent

Two sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged over shooting of unarmed man in parked car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
thesource.com

100’s of Protesters Gather at Judge’s Home After Kim Potter Sentencing

About 100 people protested the sentencing of Kim Potter at Judge Regina Chu’s home over the weekend. On Friday, Chu sentenced Kim Potter to 16 months in prison and eight months of supervised release for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year. Following the sentencing Judge Chu said to her courtroom that “this was a very tragic case because a life was lost and a good police officer made a bad mistake.” Chu said you couldn’t “compare this case to ones like that of George Floyd because the outcome was purely accidental.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman found dead in car truck in Tijuana after family say she vanished on Valentine’s date with American man

A Mexican woman who allegedly vanished after going on a Valentine’s Day date with an American man has been found dead in the trunk of her car in Tijuana.Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa, 25, was reported missing on 14 February after going to meet the mystery man at a beachside bar, her family say.Three days later, her lifeless body was found lying in the foetal position in the back of her white Jeep Liberty in the north of the city.According to a forensics report, Ms Martínez had suffered multiple blows to her face and head. Her family told police it was...
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy