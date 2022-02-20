ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYqIi_0eK85ZRZ00

Wolves maintained their position in the Premier League top-four race with a 2-1 win over Leicester.

Goals in either half from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence at a rain-soaked Molineux kept them six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Bruno Lage , the former Benfica manager who has transformed this Wolves team, will not admit it, but, with six wins from their last eight games, his side are very much a contender to qualify for the Champions League in what is looking like a thrilling battle alongside United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Leicester were in that race in the last two seasons but have struggled this time around and this loss, although harsh on the balance of play, makes it five Premier League games without a win.

Ademola Lookman had levelled before the break and they were the team in the ascendency when Podence restored Wolves’ lead, but they were unable to find a way back into the game for a second time.

Things might have panned out differently if Youri Tielemans had taken an excellent early chance.

Caglar Soyuncu’s long ball set Lookman free down the left and his cut back was perfect for Tielemans, who put a side-footed shot just wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLHfR_0eK85ZRZ00

Instead, it was Wolves who were celebrating an early goal as they took a ninth-minute lead.

After Leicester could not clear a Podence cross, Raul Jimenez laid back to Neves who slashed a 20-yard shot through the hands of Kasper Schmeichel and into the bottom corner.

It was the Portuguese midfielder’s 23rd goal for Wolves and 15th from outside the area.

The inclement weather helped turn the game into an entertaining spectacle where both sides traded good chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUjH8_0eK85ZRZ00

Tielemans had another effort, forcing Jose Sa into a stretching save, while Max Kilman headed straight at Schmeichel from a corner.

Then the dangerous Podence turned his marker inside out before teeing up Rayan Ait-Nouri to whistle a shot wide as Wolves searched for a second, with Lookman shooting off target at the other end.

Steadily Leicester began to take control and were fully deserving of their 41st-minute equaliser.

Tielemans played in Marc Albrighton with an incisive pass and his cutback was poked home from close range by Lookman.

The Foxes remained on the front foot after the restart and Tielemans had another glaring chance, but his effort was too high after more good work down the left by Lookman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoNUs_0eK85ZRZ00

That proved costly as Wolves restored their lead against the run of play in the 66th minute.

Podence received the ball 20 yards out and as Leicester’s defence backed off he rifled a low shot into the bottom corner.

It was a sucker-punch for the Foxes given their domination and it knocked the wind out of their sails.

James Maddison was thrown on in an attempt to rescue the situation and he came closest to doing it with two efforts, the first that he scuffed wide from the edge of the area and another that drifted just off target.

Tielemans had another effort saved in stoppage time as Wolves held on.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will 'try everything' to get Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota ready for the Carabao Cup final with both forwards a doubt for the clash against Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping his hopes up that Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will be available for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The pair missed the 3-1 victory against Norwich at the weekend with minor injuries and are a doubt as Liverpool look to win their first piece of silverware since the Premier League in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Wolves vs Leicester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City at Molineux this afternoon as they look to continue their challenge for a spot in European competition next season.Bruno Lage’s men have been flying in recent months and have only conceded 17 goals in 23 matches so far this season, the joint-most impressive record in the division alongside Manchester City.Going into Sunday’s fixtures, they six points off the top four with two games in hand.Leicester, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult season which has seen them knocked out of both the FA Cup and Europa League early doors. They are 11th in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
James Maddison
Person
Ademola Lookman
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Marc Albrighton
Person
Bruno Lage
Daily Mail

Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are NOT the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes, insists Rio Ferdinand - as he warns his old club not to sign them both due to their lack of 'mobility'

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Questions have to be asked... that was shocking': Social media slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star misses a SITTER from a Paul Pogba cross in Red Devils' victory against Leeds

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Inclement Weather#Manchester United#The Premier League#Molineux#The Champions League#Arsenal#Tottenham#Portuguese
Daily Mail

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all 'interested' in Crystal Palace's rising star Michael Olise, with the Eagles 'facing a fight' to keep hold of the midfielder this summer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea host LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side play the first leg at home before travelling to France for the reverse tie next month on March 16. The Champions League holders will be looking to extend their winning run to...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League: Atletico Madrid lost their defensive form, can they recover it against Manchester United?

Over the last decade, Atletico Madrid have been synonymous with both pressure and defense. Under Diego Simeone, there hasn't been a better defensive team in Europe's top leagues than Los Colchoneros. But the days of a prime Diego Godin leading the backline are gone, and while the team has largely remained elite defensively, this season it hasn't been the case. Ahead of a visit from Manchester United on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (catch the action on CBS and Paramount+), Atleti will need to find some sort of consistency if they are to overcome rival Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Chelsea win as Pulisic and Kante dazzle; Juventus draw as McKennie comes off injured

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday saw Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 and Juventus draw Villarreal 1-1 in first-leg action. The Blues got goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic -- on a fantastic run from N'Golo Kante -- to inch closer to a spot in the quarterfinals, while nobody could earn the advantage in Spain with Dani Parejo canceling out Dusan Vlahovic's first-minute opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, odds

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: The Devils will try to ride the wave of momentum when they visit Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (Wednesday, kickoff, live 3pm ET). Back-to-back victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United have seen Manchester United break out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Wolves edge past Leicester to continue top four charge

Wolves beat Leicester City 2-1 at Molineux to boost their top four hopes and pile more misery on Brendan Rodgers’ side. Bruno Lage’s men took the lead through Ruben Neves but Ademola Lookman equalized as Leicester fought back and created chances throughout as they dominated possession. However, Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Crystal Palace have been playing some well-orchestrated football under Patrick Vieira’s guidance this season. They have been exciting and attack-minded, and have a better goal differential than many of the teams above them in the table. They are also similar to Chelsea in that they have drawn far too often, 6 of their last 11 to be exact.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy