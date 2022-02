Over the last several years, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have been close friends as well as PGA Tour competitors. Woods and Thomas play together often at home in Florida, and the 15-time major champion has served as a mentor to the 2017 PGA Championship winner. At 46, Woods is considerably older than the 28-year-old Thomas, but he has said he considers the younger golfer his “little brother.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO