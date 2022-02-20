ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jack Wilshire: Former England and Arsenal midfielder signs for Danish club Aarhus

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFXFn_0eK850sd00

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish club Aarhus .

Wilshere, without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, had been training at former club Arsenal .

The 30-year-old has signed for Aarhus until the end of the season with an option to extend.

“I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,” Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.”

Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: “He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.

“It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United fans heap praise on Jadon Sancho who is starting to find his feet at Old Trafford... as the England international provides two assists in 4-2 victory against Leeds

Manchester United fans are lauding praise on Jadon Sancho following his performance in the 4-2 victory against Leeds. In a chaotic game, Sancho kept a cool head and provided two assists to help his side take the three points. Harry Maguire gave the Red Devils the lead before Sancho got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Wilshere
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Jannik Sinner at Dubai Tennis Championships

Andy Murray will have to wait for his 700th career win after a straight-sets defeat against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner at the Dubai Tennis Championships.Britain’s three-time grand slam winner battled well in the first set but was outplayed in the second, beaten 7-5 6-2 by one of the rising stars of the men’s game.The first set went efficiently to serve from both ends until Sinner struck, breaking 2017 Dubai winner Murray to love for 6-5.Murray got to 30-30 in the 12th game, but a mighty Sinner first serve and a stunning forehand winner later and the set had slipped away.Sinner, already...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Aarhus#England#Danish#Agf
The Guardian

Jack Wilshere, Aarhus and a long seven-and-a-half years in football

In a 19-minute long sit-down with The Athletic last August, the only time Jack Wilshere came close to cracking anything resembling a smile was when he struggled to remember the identities of his close friends in football. Without a club after being released by Bournemouth, the sight of the one-time Arsenal and England superstar revealing how difficult it was to explain to his eldest child that no club anywhere wanted him, while candidly discussing the fact that his two youngest had never seen him play football and probably don’t know what he “does” was enough to bring a tear to a glass eye.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all 'interested' in Crystal Palace's rising star Michael Olise, with the Eagles 'facing a fight' to keep hold of the midfielder this summer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Chelsea win as Pulisic and Kante dazzle; Juventus draw as McKennie comes off injured

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday saw Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 and Juventus draw Villarreal 1-1 in first-leg action. The Blues got goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic -- on a fantastic run from N'Golo Kante -- to inch closer to a spot in the quarterfinals, while nobody could earn the advantage in Spain with Dani Parejo canceling out Dusan Vlahovic's first-minute opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Christian Pulisic scores in Chelsea win over Lille

It was a night to remember for American winger Christian Pulisic in the Champions League. In a showdown with Lille on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic sealed things for the Blues with a great strike in the second half. N'Golo Kante set up Pulisic with a brilliant run. Take a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta pays tribute to Jack Wilshere after he finally found a new club in Danish side Aarhus... and says training with Arsenal reminded his former team-mate how 'magnificent' it is to be a footballer again

Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Jack Wilshere after he joined Danish side Aarhus, and claims the player has rediscovered the joy of playing football. The former England midfielder had spent the season training with the Gunners on a non-contract basis before last week agreeing a deal to join top-flight Danish club Aarhus until the summer with the option to extend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy