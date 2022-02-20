Amarillo Zoo welcomes Quill Smith: 3-legged porcupine finds new home

According to myth dating back to ancient Egypt, cats have nine lives. However, there is a new resident at the Amarillo Zoo with his own resilient abilities.

Quill “Porky” Smith is a North American porcupine, 4 to 5 years old, who came to the Amarillo Zoo on Jan. 31. Quill’s ability to overcome what could have been a fatal injury has endeared him to Amarillo Zoo staff – that and his infectious and friendly personality.

Quill is missing his left front leg, the result of being shot in the wild. (The exact circumstances are unknown.)

Thanks to the impressive efforts of staff at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Quill has recovered in amazing fashion. And he will now call the Amarillo Zoo his home.

“Quill is doing great. He is an amazing animal,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “He has made himself at home really fast. He enjoys hugging our keepers. He will actually stand up on his hind legs and grab onto our legs and hug us. We love him, and he has fast become a fan favorite here at the zoo.”

Because of his injury, Quill could not be released back to the wild.

“Porcupines use climbing as a defense mechanism,” Hilliard said. “Quill can still climb a little bit, but he cannot climb to his full potential, which makes him more vulnerable to predators.”

Considering his injury, Quill is remarkably mobile on the ground. He is living in a temporary enclosure while Amarillo Zoo staff prepare his new permanent home.

