ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Report: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown Reached Contract Extension in 2021

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing received a contract extension after the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament, according to FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein.

The details of Ewing’s contract have not been released.

The Hoyas have struggled this season, entering Saturday with a 6-20 record and an 0-15 mark in Big East play. Ewing helped Georgetown win its first Big East title since 2007 last year, as the Hoyas won the conference tournament after entering as a No. 8 seed. Georgetown then lost to Colorado in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Ewing signed a six-year contract with Georgetown in 2017. He sits at 68-79 through five seasons with the Hoyas. Ewing played for Georgetown from 1981-85 before an extensive NBA career, and he entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Comment On John Stockton Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley’s funny quip about John Stockton is trending on social media during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The legendary NBA big man made a not-so-subtle reference to Stockton’s vaccination status during an all-time draft segment. Barkley’s team was discussing the possibility of drafting Stockton,...
NBA
The Spun

4 Schools Rumored To Be Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James has the basketball world buzzing following his admission on his oldest son, Bronny James. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he wants to spend the last season of his career playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. It’s unclear...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard’s Postgame Incident

On Monday, former Fab Five member and current ESPN radio analyst Jalen Rose offered up his thoughts on the situation involving his former Michigan teammate Juwan Howard. During today’s episode of “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose said both Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will be doing some introspection about what led to the fracas following yesterday’s game, in which Howard struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Booed Heavily: NBA Fans React

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha were booed during Saturday’s all-star festivities in Cleveland. Curry was simply promoting his new game show titled About Last Night during a break in the action but heard it from the crowd. Had Curry’s Warriors not eliminated the Cavaliers...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Ewing
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nba#Hoyas
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Detroit News

Finley: Fire Juwan Howard as University of Michigan basketball coach

Juwan Howard should never coach another game for the Michigan Wolverines. Sunday, after the loss to Wisconsin, Howard started a brawl in the post-game handshake line that engulfed both teams. He was apparently angry with Badgers head coach Greg Gard for calling what Howard felt was a gratuitous timeout near the end of a game Wisconsin had well in hand.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reveals why he threw punch

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard revealed why he threw a punch at the end of the Wolverines’ loss to a ranked Wisconsin team. Howard was upset with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout with just 15 seconds remaining on the clock while up double digits. Clearly, the Michigan coach wanted the game to end, rather than soaking in defeat.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy