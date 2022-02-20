ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Starts Production of ‘Deadloch’ Comedy Series in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Production has begun in Tasmania, Australia on “ Deadloch ,” a noir comedy that will be an Amazon original series.

The story is set in the once sleepy seaside hamlet of Deadloch and begins after a man’s dead body is found on the beach. Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case, one fastidious, the other a more rough and ready type from out of town. Along with an over-eager junior they have to pool forces to solve the case while the town is putting on its annual crafts, culture and cooking festival.

The eight-part show was conceived by comedy duo Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan and will star Kate Box (“Fires,” “Wentworth”), Madeleine Sami “The Breaker Upperers”), Alicia Gardiner (“Wakefield”) and Nina Oyama (“Utopia”), as well as an ensemble cast.

“Deadloch” is to be directed between February and May by acclaimed Australian directors Ben Chessell (“The Great,” “Giri/Haji”), Gracie Otto (“The Moth Effect,” “Seriously Red”) and Beck Cole (“Black Comedy,” “Wentworth”). Production is by Andy Walker (“Rosehaven,” “The Kettering Incident”) for Prime Video, Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions.

It was written by McCartney and McLennan along with Kim Wilson, Christian White, Anchuli Felicia King, Kristy Fisher and Sami. McCartney and McLennan are also set as showrunner-producers. Fiona McConaghy is co-producer. While executive producer credits go to McCartney, McLennan, Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan.

The “Deadloch” cast is fleshed out by Tom Ballard, Susie Youssef (“Rosehaven”), Pamela Rabe (“Wentworth”), Kris McQuade (“Rosehaven”), Duncan Fellows (“The Letdown”), Harvey Zielinski (“Don’t Look Deeper”), Shaun Martindale (“The Tailings”), Katie Robertson (“Five Bedrooms”), Nick Simpson-Deeks (“Winners & Losers”), Mia Morrissey (“Home and Away”), Leonie Whyman (“Dark Place”) and Mick Davies (“Rosehaven”) with Holly Austin, Kartanya Maynard and Naarah.

The show is Amazon’s fourteenth Australian commission since 2019 and its third locally-made scripted drama.

Others on its roster include: “The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team”; “Making Their Mark,” a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials by some of Australia’s best comedians; “LOL: Last One Laughing AU,” with Rebel Wilson; “Back to the Rafters”; “Luxe Listings Sydney S1,” “The Moth Effect,” “Head Above Water,” feature-length documentary “Burning” and the upcoming “Kick Like Tayla,” “Warriors On The Field” and “Class of ’07.”

