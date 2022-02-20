Crossing the Delaware — the general’s secret mission

Though they ended up on opposite sides of the Civil War, at one point Abraham Lincoln and Robert E. Lee had a few things in common. Both men believed slavery to be a moral evil. They also both supported Colonization—a movement that called for the transportation of emancipated slaves back to Africa or to territories in Central America. “The message was, you should be free, just not here,” explains Howard University historian Edna Greene Medford in the fascinating new docuseries Lincoln’s Dilemma. Lee went to his grave a staunch believer in Colonization. Lincoln eventually abandoned the idea, but, as we learn from Lincoln’s Dilemma, not until after he issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
