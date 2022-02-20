ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ve Wanted A Baby For So Long’: LHH Miami Star Shay Johnson Announces Pregnancy With Kontrol Magazine Cover Reveal [VIDEO]

By lexdirects
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZV1v_0eK849rN00

Buckeey’s got a baby on board!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvCXZ_0eK849rN00

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

BCK Online reports Love & Hip Hop Miami star Shay Johnson announced that she’s pregnant by posting her beautiful baby bump on the cover of Kontrol Magazine . Check out the gorgeous pics of Shay draped in crimson and gold velvet like a queen!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Johnson (@iamshayjohnson)

“I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child. I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening. Thank you @kontrolmag for sharing this moment with me. Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing,” she wrote.

Shay didn’t just have a massive party to reveal her baby bump and the magazine’s Mompreneur issue cover. She had one more surprise. Watch the expecting entrepreneur countdown to the gender reveal while rocking a gorgeous gold gown covered in hearts and surrounded by her loved ones.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Johnson (@iamshayjohnson)

We know what those pink fireworks mean!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Johnson (@iamshayjohnson)

“ITS A GIRL!! I’m going to be a mommy,” she wrote on another breathtaking Instagram post. “So excited!!!”

Fellow LHH Miami star Bobby Lytes was right by Shay’s side to celebrate her blessings on blessings on blessings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Johnson (@iamshayjohnson)

The reality TV veteran’s baby is even more of a blessing because she struggled with fertility issues. Back in 2019, she bravely posted about it in big bold letters to educate other Black women, who are most likely to face the same reproductive health problem: FIBROIDS.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Johnson (@iamshayjohnson)

“Uterine fibroids are lumps that grow on the uterus,” Shay explained. “Most cases the lumps/tumors are benign meaning non cancerous.

Even the non-cancerous fibroids cause a long list of debilitating symptoms and Shay seemed to suffer from all of them.

“I had every last symptom X’s 10! Other symptoms included my anemia which increased because my iron was extremely low do to heavy long extended menstruals. My menstrual would last up to 14 days. When I was normal it was it six days. I was also advised at the rate my tumor was growing it would affect me having children.

“Not only that,” she continued, “I started hemorrhaging and fainting which at that point I needed blood transfusions. This was the worst. I understand how common fibroids are in women but unfortunately I had a very bad case worse than average. I felt like something was growing in me bigger then a softball and it was growing monthly. I couldn’t sleep most nights as it got worst.”

Shay fought most of this battle in silence, even depriving herself of relationships because she didn’t want to burden anyone else. In 2018, BOSSIP reported that Shay was hospitalized for serious health issues , but no one outside of her inner circle had any idea of how serious and how long she was enduring these symptoms from fibroids.

After a myomectomy to remove the grapefruit-sized growths in her uterus, Shay shared her story with others an ambassador for the USA Fibroids Center . Leading up to the gender reveal, the reproductive health advocate mentioned taking eight pregnancy tests because she couldn’t believe her dream of having a baby was coming true.

Congratulations, Shay!

Comments / 63

elisha black
2d ago

stop being so mean my God just ugly congratulations Shay so happy for you and your family may God always bless you to the mean comments when you speak evil of people know that your really speaking of your self grow up and be blessed

Reply(1)
21
Tonya Montgomery
1d ago

Wait...years ago I thought that Shaun revealed that she had a son who was living with her dad during a confessional on LHHA. She was in the kitchen making Scrappy breakfast and it was a voice over. Hummmmm??

Reply
3
Praise Ahayah
2d ago

This is a bit to sexual to announce a Pregnancy. people need to use a little more discretion this is way past to much.

Reply(1)
7
