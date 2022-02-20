ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Complain About Lackluster Performance Put On By Players In NBA All-Star Weekend Contests

It all went down this weekend in Cleveland, OH for the NBA All-Star Weekend ! With fans back in the stands NBA stars gave the audience a lack luster performance to say the least.

Many fans and players tuning into the All-Star Weekend festivities were disappointed in the efforts given by the players. Reigning Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo , participated in the Skills Challenge and while he was overqualified for the event he ended up taking an L. Though it was just a simple challenge he was legitimately upset when he got eliminated.

However, the winner of the Skills Challenge was Evan Mobley. Often being referred to as a “unicorn” Mobley sealed this win easily by sinking in a half-court shot on his first try.

Karl-Anthony Towns held it down for the big guys and made history as the only center in NBA history to win the three-point contest. Towns finished with 22 points in Round 1 of the three-point contest, tying him with Trae Young. He then made it to the final round with Luke Kennard and dropped an absurd 29 points, making history again as the highest score in the last round ever.

As far as entertainment goes, DJ Khaled did not disappoint! From hearing he’ll never perform at All-Star weekend to now performing for the third time, he knew he had to come harder than ever. Khaled brought out Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Migos, Gunna and Lil Baby to the same stage. Honestly, we believe this made up for the boring dunk contest that rounded out the night of festivities.

The final competition that everyone looks forward to watching left many viewers upset at the lack of effort and creativity given during the Slam Dunk Contest. It started with Cole Anthony hitting the court in Timbs. Yes you read that correctly, TIMBS.

However he didn’t let the tightly laced boots stop him from showcasing a thunderous windmill. While it was decent he unfortunately didn’t win over the judges and didn’t advance past the first round.

The full dunk contest lineup including Cole Anthony (Magic), Jalen Green (Rockets), Obi Toppin (Knicks), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors). The contest concluded with Toppin as the victor in an underwhelming final round.

It’s safe to say this year’s festivities weren’t worth the hype but congratulations to all the NBA stars who took home a trophy.

