ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5U5S_0eK840uq00
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 20, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

DORTMUND, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus played a part in five goals as his side hammered his former club Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to stay in touch with leaders Bayern Munich.

Reus, who switched from Gladbach to Dortmund just over a decade ago for 17 million euros, scored two goals and provided three assists. But he opted not to take a penalty his side were awarded in added time, with Emre Can stepping up and converting to complete the drubbing.

The victory saw Dortmund stay six points behind Bayern after the champions beat Greuther Fuerth 4-1 at home earlier in the day.

It also soothed the pain of two humbling recent home defeats for Dortmund: Thursday's 4-2 reverse to Rangers in the Europa League and a 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga two weeks ago.

Reus, 32, opened the scoring in the 26th minute by pouncing on the rebound after Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer had parried a shot from Donyell Malen.

Reus returned the favour six minutes later, playing a one-two with Dutchman Malen, who powered a shot through the grasp of Sommer to double Dortmund's advantage.

Gladbach almost pulled a goal back in the second half when Jonas Hofmann hit the angle of the post and crossbar.

But it was Dortmund who struck next to put the result beyond doubt, Reus teeing up Marius Wolf to score in the 70th minute, two minutes after he had come off the bench.

The captain added his third assist of the game four minutes later as Youssoufa-Moukoko, another substitute, netted Dortmund's fourth.

Reus then got back among the goals by smashing the ball in after a long punt from defender Mats Hummels, before Can completed Gladbach's humiliation from the spot after Wolf was felled in the box.

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Bayern’s Lewandowski, Dortmund’s Reus in big Bundesliga wins

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus led their teams to important Bundesliga wins on Sunday. A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1, and Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.
SOCCER
SkySports

Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech both hobble off in Champions League win

Chelsea's comfortable 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash was slightly overshadowed by second-half injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech. Germany forward Kai Havertz nodded in Ziyech's fizzing corner, before Christian Pulisic slotted home from N'Golo Kante's threaded pass in a dominant last-16 first-leg victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yann Sommer
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Emre Can
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Marius Wolf
Person
Donyell Malen
BBC

Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Silva, Bowen, Rodgers, Kilman, Mbappe

Real Madrid will rival Manchester United in pursuing Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail) Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, is dreaming of a move to Real Madrid. (Calciomercato - in Italian) Liverpool are "seriously interested" in signing English forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, from West Ham. (Givemesport) Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Rangers#Borussia Moenchengladbach#Bayern Munich#Emre#The Europa League#Bayer Leverkusen#Hummels
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Salah, Kane, Fernandes, Maguire

The Premier League title race took a twist as leaders Manchester City were beaten at home by Tottenham and Liverpool capitalised with a hard-earned win over Norwich. The results were part of a stand-out week of action that also saw Manchester United battle to a thrilling win at Leeds, Watford upset Aston Villa on the road and Frank Lampard's Everton beaten at Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says 'not time to laugh about' striker

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said "it is not the time to laugh about" Romelu Lukaku after the £97.5m striker's recent struggles. Lukaku only touched the ball seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, the lowest number any player has managed in a 90-minute Premier League appearance since at least 2003, when that data was first recorded.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane’s winner for Tottenham, timed at 94:25, was the latest winning goal scored against Manchester City in the Premier League since Michael Owen for Manchester United in September 2009 (95:27). Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Switzerland
CBS Sports

Valencia vs. Barcelona score: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores first Barca goals in lopsided La Liga win

Barcelona put together their most impressive, efficient attacking performance of the season on Sunday, bashing Valencia at the Mestalla, 4-1, with new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring his first goals for the club. The former Arsenal man scored twice in the first half as Xavi's men scored on their first four shots to leave the home side stunned. The victory comes at the perfect time ahead of a huge match at Napoli on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. But not only does this win give them momentum, it puts them back into La Liga's top four with 14 games to go.
SOCCER
ESPN

Harry Kane future: Tottenham look to fend off interest with new contract - sources

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try and fend off interest in Harry Kane by opening fresh contract talks at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN. Kane pushed to leave Spurs last summer after becoming frustrated at the club's failure to win silverware -- Tottenham's last trophy remains the 2008 League Cup -- but despite Manchester City, among others, expressing a desire to sign the England captain, no club was willing to meet the £150 million asking price.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brighton 0-3 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Brighton suffered the heaviest defeat by a team hosting the Premier League’s bottom side since Crystal Palace lost 4-0 at home to Sunderland in February 2017. Burnley picked up their first Premier League away win since May 2021, ending a run of 12 games without a win on the road in the competition. They scored more goals in this game (3) than they had in their previous five Premier League away games combined (2).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

325K+
Followers
287K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy